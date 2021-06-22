Menu
Steve Allen Robinson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Steve Allen Robinson

June 23, 1950 - June 15, 2021

Steve Allen Robinson, 70, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Leland, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

He was born in Catawba County June 23, 1950, and was a son of Margie Arcola Berry Robinson and the late Hayden Auldin Robinson Sr.

Mr. Robinson was an avid baseball and softball player in his youth as well as an active member of DeMolay International. He continued his education at Western Piedmont Community College before becoming a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Following a tour of duty in Germany, Mr. Robinson attended Appalachian State University and went on to retire from a career in retail sales at JCPenney. His lifelong appreciation of baseball and softball was only eclipsed by his love for Duke University basketball.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Kathie Stephenson Robinson of Leland; children, Daniel S. Robinson and his wife, Stephanie S., of Morganton, and Linsi Elise Robinson Riddle and her husband, William I., of Leland; brother, H. Auldin Robinson Jr. and his wife, Tina W., of Granite Falls; sister, Ellen Robinson Bowman and her husband, N. Christopher, of Mebane; sister-in-law, Holly Ceragioli of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jace Robinson and Danny Robinson; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at West Hickory Baptist Church with Chaplain Mickey Norman and Pastor Scott Frady officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
West Hickory Baptist Church
40 12th St NW , Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family, you have my deepest sympathy. I met Steve when I worked at JCPENNEY from 1988 - 1999. I became very good friends with Steve, even helped him move. Lot of laughter with us. He will truly be missed. Rip my friend.
Vernon Campbell
Work
June 27, 2021
Dear Robinson Family. So sad to hear of Steve´s passing. I worked with him at JCP for 20 years. He was a good funny person. My condolences for your family.
Pam Allison
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our sincere condolences and prayers for Steve´s family.
Phil and Gail (Lowman) Canipe
June 22, 2021
Sorry to hear about Steve (Goober), we were pretty close in our younger days. We lived about a mile apart and both of us played on the basketball, track, and baseball teams at Westmont school. Prayers for the family for I know he will be missed.
Roger Rikard
Friend
June 21, 2021
Almost forgot, did he still have the nickname Goober?We called him that at Pennys
Doug Robinson
June 20, 2021
Hey, Steve, will always remember you being the suit man at Penney´s at Valley Hills, and bringing your suit sales to our shoe department for sales too! Will miss your great energy! Love, Pam
Pam Shell Paxton
June 20, 2021
Sorry to hear about Steve. Haven't seen him since we worked at J C Penny in our younger days. We got to know each to an extent. Knew he loved his ball games, He worked on the sales floor and I worked in the whse. We sometimes took brakes at the same time. We talked about our relatives since my dad grew up in West Hickory. He was Ernest and my grandfather was Spurgon. Have thought about Steve over the years and wondered where he was living. Our side of the Robinsons weren't close but remember hearing names, Clyde and Hayden the most. Just wanted to let you know I knew Steve. Sorry for your loss.
Doug Robinson
June 20, 2021
