Steve Allen RobinsonJune 23, 1950 - June 15, 2021Steve Allen Robinson, 70, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Leland, following a prolonged battle with cancer.He was born in Catawba County June 23, 1950, and was a son of Margie Arcola Berry Robinson and the late Hayden Auldin Robinson Sr.Mr. Robinson was an avid baseball and softball player in his youth as well as an active member of DeMolay International. He continued his education at Western Piedmont Community College before becoming a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Following a tour of duty in Germany, Mr. Robinson attended Appalachian State University and went on to retire from a career in retail sales at JCPenney. His lifelong appreciation of baseball and softball was only eclipsed by his love for Duke University basketball.In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Kathie Stephenson Robinson of Leland; children, Daniel S. Robinson and his wife, Stephanie S., of Morganton, and Linsi Elise Robinson Riddle and her husband, William I., of Leland; brother, H. Auldin Robinson Jr. and his wife, Tina W., of Granite Falls; sister, Ellen Robinson Bowman and her husband, N. Christopher, of Mebane; sister-in-law, Holly Ceragioli of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jace Robinson and Danny Robinson; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at West Hickory Baptist Church with Chaplain Mickey Norman and Pastor Scott Frady officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.