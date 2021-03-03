Steven David Byrd
March 4, 1950 - February 27, 2021
Steven David Byrd, 70, of Hickory, passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Steven was born March 4, 1950, in Guilford County, the son of the late William Lee Jr. and Annie Katherine Currie Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Lee Byrd III.
Steven enjoyed his swimming pool with family and friends and working in the yard. He loved his dogs.
Steven is survived by his wife of 43 years, Juli Ann O'Connor Byrd; brother, Johnny Arnold Byrd and wife, Pam; sister, Carol Lynn Hill; sister-in-law, Tina Byrd; sons, Charles Jerome Byrd and wife, Lilia, Steven David Byrd Jr.; daughter, Elizabethann Byrd; and many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a floating time of condolence at Drum Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the Byrd family at www.drumfh-conover.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, Foothills Office, 228 2nd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conoverwww.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2021.