Hickory Daily Record
Steven David Byrd
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Steven David Byrd

March 4, 1950 - February 27, 2021

Steven David Byrd, 70, of Hickory, passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Steven was born March 4, 1950, in Guilford County, the son of the late William Lee Jr. and Annie Katherine Currie Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Lee Byrd III.

Steven enjoyed his swimming pool with family and friends and working in the yard. He loved his dogs.

Steven is survived by his wife of 43 years, Juli Ann O'Connor Byrd; brother, Johnny Arnold Byrd and wife, Pam; sister, Carol Lynn Hill; sister-in-law, Tina Byrd; sons, Charles Jerome Byrd and wife, Lilia, Steven David Byrd Jr.; daughter, Elizabethann Byrd; and many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a floating time of condolence at Drum Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the Byrd family at www.drumfh-conover.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Foothills Office, 228 2nd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Semper Fi my very good friend!! Can't thank you enough for all the countless crazy memories!! Will miss you but never forget you!! Thoughts and prayers to julie and family!!
Steve Otterson
March 5, 2021
Juli I am sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. You are in my thoughts and May God continue to bless and be with you and your family through the days and difficult times ahead. Weeping may endure for a night but know that joy will revisit you all again.
Pennie D Audrey
March 4, 2021
Juli & Family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. So very sorry for your loss.
Emilee Chester
March 4, 2021
Juli and family, I am so very sorry for the loss you are experiencing. Please know that you are in my prayers.
Mary Beth Wilson
March 4, 2021
