Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Wayne Fox
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Steven Wayne Fox

February 5, 1949 - December 18, 2021

Steven Wayne Fox, 72, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born Feb. 5, 1949, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Conley Cleveland and Belle Matthews Fox. Steve was a true outdoorsman, a master of all trades and he was an active member of The Catawba Valley Cattleman's Association.

Steven is survived by sister, Cilla Matthews Fox; daughter, Lori Fox Muse (Tim); grandson, Tyler Stone Muse; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Thursday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project; or The Gary Sinise Foundation in Steven's name.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
i am in ohio at daughters cannot attend services so very sorry he is with his dad and jack now hugs to all
nancy shanks
Friend
December 22, 2021
In loving memory of a true friend and was almost a lifetime.
Judy Bolick Travis
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results