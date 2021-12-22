Steven Wayne Fox
February 5, 1949 - December 18, 2021
Steven Wayne Fox, 72, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 5, 1949, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Conley Cleveland and Belle Matthews Fox. Steve was a true outdoorsman, a master of all trades and he was an active member of The Catawba Valley Cattleman's Association.
Steven is survived by sister, Cilla Matthews Fox; daughter, Lori Fox Muse (Tim); grandson, Tyler Stone Muse; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Thursday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
; or The Gary Sinise Foundation in Steven's name.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2021.