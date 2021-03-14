Steven Ellis WardAugust 13, 1950 - March 12, 2021Steven Ellis Ward, 70, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Edward Taylor Ward and Pauline Cooke Ward.He is survived by his brother, Scott A. Ward and wife, Sharon, of Lexington, N.C.; and nephew, Taylor Ward of Lexington, N.C.Steve was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Catawba Valley Community College. He worked for CommScope until his retirement. Steve was a member of First United Methodist Church, enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.