Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Ellis Ward
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
Steven Ellis Ward

August 13, 1950 - March 12, 2021

Steven Ellis Ward, 70, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Edward Taylor Ward and Pauline Cooke Ward.

He is survived by his brother, Scott A. Ward and wife, Sharon, of Lexington, N.C.; and nephew, Taylor Ward of Lexington, N.C.

Steve was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Catawba Valley Community College. He worked for CommScope until his retirement. Steve was a member of First United Methodist Church, enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences, Scott. I can remember time with Steve during our times at HHS.

Kim Logan
Kim Logan
Friend
March 22, 2021
I am very sorry to hear about Steve´s passing. We were in the same class in high school. I remember him fondly. RIP Steve. God bless your family.
Carla Garriga McRee
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results