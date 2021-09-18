Menu
Steven Ray Yoder
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Steven Ray Yoder

September 13, 1948 -

September 14, 2021

Steven Ray Yoder, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after injuries sustained in a car accident.

He was born Sept. 13, 1948, to the late Carroll Jason Yoder and Sarah Smith Yoder in Catawba County. Steve was a long-time member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church of Miller Bridge Road.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Linda Turner Yoder; first wife, Robin Annette Yoder; and brother, Jerry Edward Yoder.

Survivors include his daughter, Alisha Cline and husband, Max of Hickory; son, Allen Yoder and wife, Winter of Conover; stepdaughter, Kimberly Sollman and husband, Josef of Marion; stepson, Steven Bolton and wife, Tania of Pfafftown; grandchildren, Jacob Yoder, Jordan Yoder, Madison Cline, Andrew Marx, Brandon Marx, Noah Bolton, Seth Bolton and Nathaniel Sollman; great-granddaughter, Emerson Marx; brother, Carroll Eugene Yoder of Conover; sister, Margaret Yoder Meunier of Stoney Point; special niece, Genia Baker; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 4805 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for Steve and Linda´s families to find peace and comfort in their faith at this sad time! They will be missed!
Debbie (Killian) Whisnant
Family
September 18, 2021
