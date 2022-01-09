Sue Grigg AbernathyOctober 17, 1957 - January 6, 2022Sue Grigg Abernethy, Oct. 17 1957, through Jan. 6, 2022, (The Feast of the Epiphany) died after extended illness of over five years.She was the daughter of the late William Edward Grigg and Betty Worley Grigg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Tony Lynn Grigg and Cathy Grigg Parrish.She was born in Gaston County, Oct. 17, 1957. She graduated from North Gaston High School, Gaston Community College, and Appalachian State University with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Speech-Language Pathology. She worked as a dedicated and highly-skilled Speech-Language Pathologist in educational and medical settings and taught Speech-Language Pathology course at Purdue University – Fort Wayne, Ind., while her husband was attending seminary in Fort Wayne. Sue was passionate about helping stroke victims and head injured patients regain their quality of life.She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, in Newton, where Ralph is pastor. She loved her family, friends, animals and the outdoors. Sue will be greatly missed by her family and all she knew and loved.She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Ralph A. (Dolph) Abernethy; daughters, Katie Rebekah Abernethy and Emmanuela Elise Abernethy; brother, William "Chuck" Grigg Jr., (wife, Kimberly); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2103 Mount Olive Church Rd., in Newton, with the Rev. Gaven Mize officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley, 421 Main Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602; and Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2103 Mount Olive Church Rd., Newton, NC 28658.The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the Name of the Lord. +++Burke Mortuary & Crematory- Newton