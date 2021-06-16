Sue Hedrick HurseyMarch 30, 1932 - June 12, 2021Sue Hedrick Hursey, 89, of Claremont, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her beloved husband, Saturday, June 12, 2021.She was born March 30, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late James and Alice Isenhour Hedrick.Sue was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont, and retired from Conover Chair after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling, being outdoors, and had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hursey; brother, Coyte Hedrick; and sisters, Polly Pope and Linda Hedrick.Those left to cherish her memory are son, Kevin Hursey and wife, Debbie, of Charlotte; daughter, Debbie Arndt of Claremont; brother, Richard Hedrick of Conover; sisters, Winifred "Wink" Lawing and husband, Jerry, of Maiden and Pam Bentley and husband, Doug, of Claremont; grandchildren, Megan Arndt, Matthew Arndt (Brittany), Allison Liner (Jackson), and Aaron Hursey; great-grandchildren, Tristan Liner, Grayson Liner, Stetson Liner, and Kimberlyn Liner; and beloved fur baby, Boo Boo.A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Dennis Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Youth Fund, P.O. Box 233, Claremont, NC 28610.