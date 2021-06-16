Menu
Sue Hedrick Hursey
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Sue Hedrick Hursey

March 30, 1932 - June 12, 2021

Sue Hedrick Hursey, 89, of Claremont, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her beloved husband, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

She was born March 30, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late James and Alice Isenhour Hedrick.

Sue was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont, and retired from Conover Chair after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling, being outdoors, and had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hursey; brother, Coyte Hedrick; and sisters, Polly Pope and Linda Hedrick.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Kevin Hursey and wife, Debbie, of Charlotte; daughter, Debbie Arndt of Claremont; brother, Richard Hedrick of Conover; sisters, Winifred "Wink" Lawing and husband, Jerry, of Maiden and Pam Bentley and husband, Doug, of Claremont; grandchildren, Megan Arndt, Matthew Arndt (Brittany), Allison Liner (Jackson), and Aaron Hursey; great-grandchildren, Tristan Liner, Grayson Liner, Stetson Liner, and Kimberlyn Liner; and beloved fur baby, Boo Boo.

A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Dennis Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Youth Fund, P.O. Box 233, Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall
Claremont, NC
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Claremont, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
Bennett Funeral Service
Kevin and Debbie, I was so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. Please accept my sincerest condolences and know that I pray for you and your family and that our Lord Jesus Christ will give you strength and peace to help you through this grief and the difficult days to come.
Tammy Moore
Other
June 17, 2021
Mrs. Hersey was a sweet and caring lady. Enjoyed going to church with her.
Charles and Nancy Murray
Other
June 16, 2021
