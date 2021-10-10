Susan C. Anderson of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after a tragic car accident.
Born May 27, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Okla., she was the daughter of late James and Marilyn Robertson.
Susan was a graduate of Oklahoma University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She spent her working years as a registered nurse for 33 years. Her nursing career covered many states where she settled in North Carolina. She was a member of St Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Alexis (Ryan) Morris of Concord, and Kacee Anderson of Hickory; stepson, Rubert Bryan Anderson of Lucas, Texas; grandchildren, Sincere and Lela Anderson; and nephews, Mathew Robertson, Josh Roberston, John Roberston, Peter Robertson and Billy Robertson; two brothers, Mark and George Robertson of Atlanta, Ga.; and an immeasurable host of friends.
Jesus and family were the cornerstones of her life. She dedicated her later years to her recovery family, mentoring and walking through addiction with those who needed a friend of wisdom and truth. Susan loved to travel, jetting off to experience God's creation anywhere and anytime an opportunity arrived.
A celebration of life (mask strongly recommended) will be held at St Luke's United Methodist Church on the corner of 16th Ave. NW & 1-27 in Hickory, Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. A reception and fellowship will follow in the Family Life Center on site.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Corner Table, Inc., 122 North Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658 (828-464-0355), or Recovery N.C., nonprofit [501(c)3] 741 5th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602 (828-750-4254).
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
Susan was a really good person she will be missed dearly and I'm sorry for y'all's loss I lost Joelle about 6 months before Susan passed I am truly sorry for your loss and I know how painful this got to be you're in my thoughts and prayers and I'll look for it to doing the celebrate for Life Saturday.
Teresa Eten
Teresa Eten &Joella Stephens
Friend
October 14, 2021
Susan was so kind to my daughter as she was a new member at SLUM. She sent her the sweetest messages, cards and gifts during her college years. Prayers for the family. Know that Susan will be remembered by my family for her kind heart and gracious nature!
Maria Bradshaw
October 12, 2021
Susan was a thoughtful, cheerful person. She will be missed.
Kathryn Hodges
October 12, 2021
Exodus 20:14
Numbers 32:23
Galations 6:7-8
Lindsay H.S. Observer
October 11, 2021
Susan was one of the sweetest persons I ever knew.Knew her for many years from working with her at FRMC. Prayers for the family!!
Shirley Rose
Work
October 11, 2021
She is in heaven. Susan and myself had many of good laughs and cries together at FRMC. Bless her family Lord.
Karen Shade
Friend
October 11, 2021
Susan was a wonderful friend to me from the time I got to Hickory and we spent many fun times with her grandchildren in the pool and talking about recovery.
She definitely was totally invested in helping all that she could find the road to happy destiny and she will be sorely missed throughout the community but also in many of our hearts.
I know that I will miss her and although she instilled so much in those that she spent time with and cared for, her memory will live on in us as we continue on this journey. You´re very missed Susan and I know you´ll be looking over your grandchildren and your family and I feel quite lucky to have known you for so many years. God bless.