Susan C Anderson



May 27, 1947 - October 2, 2021



Susan C. Anderson of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after a tragic car accident.



Born May 27, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Okla., she was the daughter of late James and Marilyn Robertson.



Susan was a graduate of Oklahoma University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She spent her working years as a registered nurse for 33 years. Her nursing career covered many states where she settled in North Carolina. She was a member of St Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Alexis (Ryan) Morris of Concord, and Kacee Anderson of Hickory; stepson, Rubert Bryan Anderson of Lucas, Texas; grandchildren, Sincere and Lela Anderson; and nephews, Mathew Robertson, Josh Roberston, John Roberston, Peter Robertson and Billy Robertson; two brothers, Mark and George Robertson of Atlanta, Ga.; and an immeasurable host of friends.



Jesus and family were the cornerstones of her life. She dedicated her later years to her recovery family, mentoring and walking through addiction with those who needed a friend of wisdom and truth. Susan loved to travel, jetting off to experience God's creation anywhere and anytime an opportunity arrived.



A celebration of life (mask strongly recommended) will be held at St Luke's United Methodist Church on the corner of 16th Ave. NW & 1-27 in Hickory, Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. A reception and fellowship will follow in the Family Life Center on site.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Corner Table, Inc., 122 North Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658 (828-464-0355), or Recovery N.C., nonprofit [501(c)3] 741 5th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602 (828-750-4254).



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.