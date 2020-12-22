Susan Melton BolickNovember 10, 1952 - December 16, 2020Susan Melton Bolick, 68, departed this life surrounded by family at her home in Raleigh on Wednesday, December 16 following a valiant, but ultimately losing, battle with pancreatic cancer.Susan is survived by husband William ("Willie") of the home, daughter Laney (Graham) Wright of Hendersonville, NC, sister Marsha Moore Ellis of Hickory, NC, and beloved grandchildren Millie Gray Wright and Thomas Graham Wright. She was preceded in death by son Thomas Earl ("Tom") and parents Earl and Sue Melton.Susan first dated Willie on July 19, 1969, the day before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. In 2020, they celebrated 46 years of marriage. From the time of their first date, they were parted physically, but never in spirit, only while attending college.Susan attended Columbia College in Columbia, SC, earning her BA in 1974. As she did in every situation, she attracted many lifelong friends during her college sojourn. Married following college graduation, she and Willie resided in Raleigh and Nashville, TN, until their return to Raleigh for good in 1978.For more than 25 years, Susan taught preschool, first at North Raleigh United Methodist Preschool and finally at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Preschool. Over the years she loved, and was loved by, the many children who passed through "Miss Susan's" classes as well as by their parents and her fellow teachers, many of whom also became lifelong friends. She had planned to retire in the spring of 2020, but, as with so many things, the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of her preschool before the academic year's end.Susan's life was defined by her cheerfulness, her intellect, her generosity, her grace in every situation, her steadfast love for her family and friends (of which there were countless), and, finally, her indomitable spirit in the face of certain defeat. She will be terribly missed.The family is grateful to the following people and organizations for their compassionate care of Susan during her illness: Dr. Richard A. Chiulli, Dr. Jeremiah C. Boles and the staff at REX Hematology Oncology Associates, the staff of REX Cancer Center, the nurses and support staff on Floor 5 at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh, the staff at TransitionsHospiceCare, Well Care Home Health, and, importantly, Susan's many friends and neighbors who sustained her throughout with their many kindnesses.A memorial service for Susan will take place following the holidays. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Susan's memory be made to The Susan Melton Bolick Endowment, Columbia College, Advancement Office, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC, 29203.Brown-Wynne Funeral Home