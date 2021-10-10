Susan C. SchattschneiderMay 1, 1956 - October 7, 2021Susan C. Schattschneider passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She never complained during her illness, and she had a strong and everlasting faith in her Saviour Jesus Christ.Susan was loved by everyone who knew her. Her beautiful smile and happy personality was always present. She was a very positive, kind and loving person. Susan worked as office manager and podiatry assistant in the podiatry practice with her husband Dr. Gary Schattschneider for over 37 years. The patients always spoke very highly of her. She will be missed in this physical world, but her spirit will live on forever in the hearts of all of us who knew and loved her.Susan was born in Mendham, N.J., May 1, 1956. She graduated with a degree in Natural Sciences from the Johns Hopkins University with her husband in 1978. She did research work at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and also at the University of Pennsylvania Dental School while her husband was in podiatry school and residency. She published a research paper during her work at Johns Hopkins. Susan and her husband moved to Morganton in 1984, which has been their home ever since.Susan loved music, reading, and had a special love and talent for gardening. She sang with her husband over 20 years with the Hickory Choral Society, which she dearly loved. Now she is certainly singing with the angels in Heaven.Susan is survived by her husband, Dr. Gary Schattschneider; beloved son, Michael Schattschneider and his girlfriend, Jenny Prudhomme, both of Asheville; brother, Wade Carter and his girlfriend, Valerie Vealey in New Jersey; brother-in-law and his wife, Glenn and Sandy Schattschneider of Naples, Fla.; nephew, Bryan Carter; niece, Lara Carter, both in New Jersey; her husband's stepmother, Betty Schattschneider of Sarasota, Fla.; and her best, most faithful friends, Sarah and Dennis Leone of Punta Gorda, Fla.The Schattschneider family will receive friends and have a viewing at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12. A memorial service for Susan will be held at the First Baptist Church in Morganton Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. A burial will follow the service at Burke Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation; Asheville Humane Society; or Amorem Hospice (formerly Burke Hospice) in Valdese.Sossoman Funeral Home