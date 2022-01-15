Menu
Sylvia Travis Benfield
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
Sylvia Travis Benfield

August 8, 1941 - January 11, 2022

Sylvia Travis Benfield, 80, of Taylors, S.C., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late Robie and Eva Nichols Travis. Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Hudson; son, Thomas Hudson; and brother, Gene Travis.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 22 years, Billy Benfield of the home; sons, Terry Hudson and wife, Mary of Catawba and Tim Hudson and wife, Wanda of Claremont; daughters, Tammy H. Wyatt of Claremont and Beverly Bright and husband, Mark of Woodlands, Texas; brother, Ray Travis and wife, Bea of Advance, Elbert Travis of Aurora and Mackie Travis and wife, Kathy of Salisbury; sister, Fleta Corner and husband, Tony of Thomasville; grandchildren, Leslie Martin, Tiffany Hudson, Miranda Greene, Paul Wyatt, Jesse Hudson, Timothy Hudson, Ashley Bright, Kaitlyn Bright and Hailey Bright; great-grandchildren, Cora Greene, Aubrey Greene, Brooklyn Greene, Jaxon Greene, LeeAnna Wyatt, Serenity Wyatt, Jose Rodriguez-Reis, Luis Rodriguez-Reis and Salem Hudson.

A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 12 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. Pastor Tim Hudson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Conover, NC
Jan
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
1405 Emmanuel Church Road, Conover
Jan
15
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Conover, NC
Jan
15
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
1405 Emmanuel Church Road, Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sometimes, you meet a special person in life who will forever hold a place in your heart and memory. Sylvia was one of those people. When she and I were rearing our children all those years ago, we were neighbors and friends. My deepest sympathy goes out to her family. Heaven must be rejoicing now that she's arrived home!
Judy Patton
January 15, 2022
