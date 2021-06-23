Menu
Sylvia Kidd Ray
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Sylvia Kidd Ray

June 12, 1937 - June 20, 2021

Newton resident and retired managing- editor of the Observer-News-Enterprise, Sylvia Kidd Ray passed away at her residence Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Ray started her journalistic career at the age of 7, at the O-N-E with a column titled "My Cats." A lifetime journalist, she was the managing editor at the O-N-E for 30 years and wrote a lifestyle column for the Hickory News. She won numerous North Carolina Associated Press awards during her tenure and acted as a role-model and mentor for many journalists in the south.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, where she was a long-time member. The service will be conducted by the Revs. Brant Hoots and Andrew Barrett. Interment will be in Eastview Cemetery in Newton.

Honorary pallbearers for the service will be the members of the Historical Association of Catawba County Board.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, in Newton, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, 328 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23220.

Ray was active in her community as a local historian throughout her life. She authored several booklets of local history and collaborated with Dr. Gary R. Freeze on his three volumes of county history, The Catawbans, and his history of The City of Newton, She Is Not Yet Finished. Ray was also a consultant on local TV history documentaries; author of numerous magazine and newspaper special projects on local as well as regional history. She added commentary to recently published book Newton: Then and Now, a reflection on her hometown that she loved dearly. At the time of her death, Ray was completing a written history, Law and Order: The Sheriffs of Catawba County, North Carolina, with her son, Yerby, which chronicles all of the Sheriffs elected to office and some of the major crimes that they worked.

In 2014, Ray was bestowed The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Pat McCrory for her community and civic work.

In 2017, she was awarded the Spirit Award by the Catawba County Commissioners for her contributions to the county, and in 2016, she was given the "Key to the City" by the Conover City Council for her service over the years to their community.

Ray served two four-year terms (1992 to 2001) on North Carolina Executive Mansion Fine Arts Committee on appointment by Governors Jim Hunt and Mike Easley. In 1995, she was named Catawba County Business Woman of the Year.

Because of her philanthropic work in local and regional history, Ray was awarded the rank of Kentucky Colonel in 2005.

A graduate of Newton-Conover High School, Ray attended Limestone College, in Gaffney S.C., and obtained a BA degree magna cum laude from Lenoir-Rhyne College, in Hickory.

In addition to her long running journalism career, Ray periodically taught English at Bandys, Maiden, and Newton-Conover High Schools.

Over the decades since that time Ray was active in community, church, and political affairs. She was a former president of the Catawba County chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy and a former state officer in the organization. She held honorary life memberships in the Garden Club of North Carolina, Delta Kappa Gamma women educators' International society, and the Newton-Conover Rotary Club.

In 1991, Ray debuted her acting skills alongside the Oscar winning actress, Reese Witherspoon, in the movie Wildflower, that was shot on location in Catawba County and directed by Diane Keaton.

In 2005, Ray spearheaded the city of Newton Sesquicentennial events and acted as an advisor to Southern Living magazine on its article about the city's sesquicentennial.

Born June 12, 1937, she was the only child of Era Frazier Kidd and Luther "Luke" William Kidd. On June 16, 1962, she was married to Ralph Lamar Ray of Newton, who preceded her in death, April 30, 2001.

Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Luther and Kim Ray, Ralph Yerby and Teasa Ray; two grandsons, Luke and James Ray; two granddaughters, Carson and Harper Ray; and several great-grandchildren.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
Newton, NC
Jun
25
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
Newton, NC
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
I'm so sorry to hear of Sylvia's passing. My family opened Zander's Coffee House in Newton and got to know Sylvia through the newspaper. She was such an encourager to us as newcomers to Newton. She was an incredible asset to the town in so many ways. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Gina Long
July 6, 2021
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Ray. Sherry Crose, Executive Director Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
Sherry Crose
June 28, 2021
We both had the pleasure of knowing this sweet woman as one of our teachers in high school. She always had a smile on her face and was such a joy to know. She was the one who wrote our wedding announcement over 29 years ago. It was so beautifully written. We were both blessed to have met such an incredible woman. Your family has our deepest sorrow during this difficult time.
AJ & Michelle Setzer
School
June 25, 2021
Incredible journalist and a very kind lady.
Elizabeth Short Campbell
Work
June 25, 2021
I knew Mrs. Sylvia Ray through her son and my classmate, Yerby Ray. Mrs. Ray had an incredible generous and giving spirit, always seeking to promote, uplift, and recognize others in her community. She was the personification of the words: selflessness, kindness, talent, and community leader. She will be missed by innumerable members of our community! Rest in Peace Mrs. Ray! You led an exemplary life!
Angie Sherrill
June 23, 2021
Prayers for Peace at this time of loss, Sylvia has done so much for our community, she will be greatly missed by all. One of a kind, of a great generation. We have your family in our thoughts and prayers. William
William Smith
June 23, 2021
To all of Sylvia's family I send my deepest condolences. She was an amazing woman who loved and KNEW Catawba County. She will be greatly missed. Becky Ikerd Alghrary-McRee
Rebecca I. McRee
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about Sylvia. I had much respect for her. We talked and worked together when I worked for the City of Newton. My prayers are with the family. TO BE ABSENT FROM THE BODY IS TO BE PRESENT WITH THE LORD.
Bootsie Roberts
Friend
June 23, 2021
