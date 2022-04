Sylvia Jean Stewart



November 24, 1936 - December 8, 2020



Sylvia Jean Stewart of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Stewart. She was retired from Hammay Furniture after 28 years. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Sylvia Jean Stewart.



Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.