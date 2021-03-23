Tabetha Clemons of Winston-Salem, was born in Hickory and attended Hickory High School where she was crowned Miss Hickory High. After graduating high school in 1993, she attended N.C. State University and graduated with a degree in Mathematics Secondary education. Tabetha was a passionate advocate for lupus awareness and loved to write poetry. She was also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., for 23 years. Tabetha was courageous. She inspired others with her fearlessness, her fight and faith in God. Services will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Hickory, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12 p.m.
I pray that God will bring the family peace and help you all remember the joyful times you shared together. She is with Him now and no longer suffers.
Melissa Woods
March 26, 2021
You will be MISSED. Rest in the arms of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. Love you much. Glen,Tonia ,Dana and family you are in my thoughts and prayers. Will stay in touch. Love Loretta.
Emily Means
Family
March 24, 2021
What a Beautiful Soul. Tabby was such a beautiful person inside and out. Praying for the family strength and comfort at this time.
Kisha McCluney
March 24, 2021
Pauline Johnson
March 24, 2021
Pauline Johnson
March 24, 2021
My heart goes out to the family during this time of loss. The Lord is near the broken-hearted. God alone is able to strengthen and grant peace in the days ahead. My fondest memories of Tabby are dancing together at NCSU in DanceVisions. Tabby's personality and joy was captivating. She was always encouraging to others and hopeful. I am so grateful for the times we shared together. The images shared are from a visit back in 2018 as we remembered the fun times in college.
Pauline Johnson
March 24, 2021
My condolences to Mr. Clemons, Tonya and Dana. I will always remember Tabby´s vibrant smile and creative dance and cheer talents.
Jennifer Thompson-Graves
March 23, 2021
Glen and family,
You have my sincere condolences and prayers. May God comfort you all.
Frances White
Mary Frances White
March 23, 2021
To the family I´m so sorry to hear about the passing of Tabby. I remember her very well when she would be over at her grandma an grandpa house. I live across the street. Tabby was such a sweet girl. I pray that God will comfort y´all now an the days ahead. My condolences goes out to u.
Cynthia McCall Erby
March 23, 2021
With deepest sympathy. Praying for comfort for Dana and Tonya during this time.
Christi Roberts
March 23, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of my dear classmate, Tabby. My condolences to her sisters, Tonya, Dana as well as her dad. May God strengthen and comfort you.