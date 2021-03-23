My heart goes out to the family during this time of loss. The Lord is near the broken-hearted. God alone is able to strengthen and grant peace in the days ahead. My fondest memories of Tabby are dancing together at NCSU in DanceVisions. Tabby's personality and joy was captivating. She was always encouraging to others and hopeful. I am so grateful for the times we shared together. The images shared are from a visit back in 2018 as we remembered the fun times in college.

Pauline Johnson March 24, 2021