Tammy ThompsonMarch 4, 1960 - October 7, 2020Tamera "Tammy" McGalliard Thompson, 60, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.She was born March 4, 1960, in Catawba County, to the late Johnny and Charlsie Knight McGalliard. Tammy was a member of Oxford Baptist Church in Conover and spent her free time volunteering with Hospice. She enjoyed helping others and taking care of those in need. Tammy was an avid animal lover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thompson; brothers, Kenny McGalliard, Ronald McGalliard, and Donald McGalliard; and sisters, Pam Frazier and Jackie Boughman.Those left to cherish her memory are son, Brian Thompson of Hickory.A service to celebrate Tammy's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Oxford Baptist Church, 5965 Springs Rd., Conover, NC 28613.