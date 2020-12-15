Tanner Austyn KitchingsMarch 25, 1995 - December 13, 2020Tanner Austyn Kitchings, 25, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Tanner was born March 25, 1995, in Burke County, to Billy Ray Kitchings Jr. and Sharon Houston Kitchings.He worked as the grocery manager for Lowes Foods in Viewmont. Tanner loved wrestling and UFC, but most of all he loved his family and friends.Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margie Houston; grandfather, Billy Kitchings Sr.; and MawMaw Frances Crouse.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Landon Kitchings; grandmother, Floy Kitchings; aunts, Cynthia Beard and husband, Billy, Sheila Houston, Donna Hilton and Kenny McCray, Jennifer Sitton, and husband, Stewart; and numerous cousins. Also surviving is a special friend and young lady that was always by his side, Hannah Maher.A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese with Mark Foy officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service.Tanner had a great love for cats, and the family request that memorials be sent to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.