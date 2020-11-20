Taylor Rae Parnell LailMay 24, 1981 - November 18, 2020Taylor Rae Parnell Lail, of Bethlehem, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.She was born in Darlington County, S.C., May 24, 1981, to Ray Parnell and the late Cynthia Askins of Hartsville, S.C. Taylor was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Stacy William Lail; daughter, Mallory Grace Leigh Lail; furbaby, BoBo of the home; stepson, Bryce William Lail of Camden, S.C.; stepfather, Dan Askins Jr. of Hartsville, S.C.; stepsister, Becky Weaver; stepbrothers, Dan Askins III (Susan) and Kirk Askins (Meredith), all of Hartsville; sister-in-law, Tina Lail Rollins (Chris) of Bethlehem; grandmother, Henrietta Smith of Hartsville; and she was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, who will miss her terribly.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to 50 people.