Ted Clifford Rudisill
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 6 2022
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Ted Clifford Rudisill

March 7, 1929 - April 1, 2022

Ted Clifford Rudisill, 93, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Trinity Village.

He was born March 7, 1929, to the late Joe Alexander Rudisill and Ida Rhoney Rudisill, in Catawba County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie K. Rudisill; three sisters; and six brothers.

Survivors include his son, Teddy Rudisill and wife, Angie, of Ronda; daughter, Joyce Watts of Conover; grandchildren, Diane Bennett, Lori Dennis, Hope Rudisill; great-grandchildren, Madison Freeman, Laurel Martin, Ella Martin, Gavin Dennis; sister, Nellie Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Earnest Richards will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2022.
