Ted Clifford RudisillMarch 7, 1929 - April 1, 2022Ted Clifford Rudisill, 93, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Trinity Village.He was born March 7, 1929, to the late Joe Alexander Rudisill and Ida Rhoney Rudisill, in Catawba County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie K. Rudisill; three sisters; and six brothers.Survivors include his son, Teddy Rudisill and wife, Angie, of Ronda; daughter, Joyce Watts of Conover; grandchildren, Diane Bennett, Lori Dennis, Hope Rudisill; great-grandchildren, Madison Freeman, Laurel Martin, Ella Martin, Gavin Dennis; sister, Nellie Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Earnest Richards will be officiating the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28602.Hickory Funeral Home