Tenita Sue Moore
November 17, 1957 - November 24, 2020
Tenita Sue Moore, 63, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Woodbridge Senior Living, in Spartanburg, S.C.
Born in Hickory, Nov. 17, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward Moore and Martha Janice (Clark) Moore, whom survives her, of Boiling Springs, S.C.
Tenita had an independent spirit and was a dedicated worker throughout her life. She retired from the USPS in Raleigh, when she was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 57. Tenita enjoyed spending time with her daughter and family, as well as her many friends throughout her life. She was an animal lover and rescuer, and an avid member of the ASPCA. Some of her skills and hobbies included playing the clarinet, handcrafts, woodworking and gardening. She was an active member of Viewmont Baptist Church in her early years and later belonged to the Methodist denomination.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Stacey Moore of Arizona; sister, Catherine Moore McGinnis of Boiling Springs; nephew, Patrick McGinnis and his wife, Lauren, of Inman, S.C.; and a close cousin, Diane Clark of Hickory.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 3120 Falling Creek Rd., Hickory, NC 28601, with the Rev. Regiani Pereira officiating.
Memorials may be made to: www.ASPCA.org/donate;
or to Alzheimer's Association
, www.act.alz.org/site/Donation
.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory of Inman, S.C. www.seawright-funeralhome.com
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 28, 2020.