Teresa Ann Evans Childers
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Burke High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Teresa Ann Evans Childers

Mrs. Teresa Ann Evans Childers, 59, of Connelly Springs, won her battle with cancer and went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence.

Teresa was born Feb. 1962, in Burke County, to the late John "Wilson" Evans and Karen Evans.

She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and was a graduate of East Burke High School (1980). She was employed for 14 years at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke, where she was dedicated to her job and was chosen as employee of the year twice, and employee of the month numerous times. Teresa was very loved by her coworkers and patients, and was a "Mom and Aunt" to many of her children's friends who always felt welcome in her home. She loved life and her beautiful smile and laughter were contagious to everyone around her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Childers; a son, Matthew Dalton Childers; brothers, Doug Evans and Mike Simmons; and a granddaughter, Kayelee Childers.

Survivors include her children, Dustin Cook and Danielle Childers of Icard, Jesse Childers and wife, Natalie, of Valdese, Clinton Childers of Icard; and special nephew, Brian Johnson. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Mikalah Childers, Jaelyn Childers, Shane Stewart, Ava Childers, Jace Childers, Taylor Cloer, Ashton Cloer, Baleigh Childers, and Zoe Bentley; a sister, Sylvia Chapman; three brothers, Harold Evans, Wayne Evans, and Ricky Simmons; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dale Leonhardt officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The family would also like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Orlowski and the staff of Carolina Oncology Specialists, for their excellent care of Teresa. You will never know how much you are appreciated.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
Hwy 70, Connelly Springs, NC
Jun
19
Service
3:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
Hwy 70, Connelly Springs, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My prayers are with the whole family. She was a very sweet lady.
Sheila Munday Munday
Family Friend
June 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Tommy Evans
Family
June 20, 2021
My prayers are with u Dusty, and the rest of the family. Your mom was such a strong woman an a great mom. I know she will be missed. But now she is with Dale, and no more pain. Love you all!
Khristian Hawkins
Friend
June 18, 2021
Such a sweet lady. RIP Teresa!
Dorothy Shuford
Classmate
June 18, 2021
Your family at Twin Compadres
June 18, 2021
She was a True Angel ! Sent by God himself!
No person can measure up to the kindness and compassion she was able to give her patients and family!
Van Huffman
Family Friend
June 18, 2021
I looked forward to seeing your beautiful smile and hearing your contagious laughter every morning. you made me laugh!! I will miss our amazing conversations. you will be missed my beautiful friend.
Gary Tucker
Friend
June 17, 2021
Well, my friend, we grew up together and there are so many memories from your mom's house, especially camping out in the field, staying up all night, and spying on your cousin next door!!! Good times, never to be forgotten just like you. You made the world a better place.
Sheila Kiser Seale
Classmate
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results