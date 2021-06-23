Nancy and Dana, My heart goes out to you both. I don´t know what to say Goose was a very special friend. I have such good memories and we always had fun. Teresa was full of life even in school. I just sent her a text but she never told me she was sick. My heart hurts but she is in Gods hands and is in peace. May God bless you both and comfort you. You are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Goose

Brenda Marshburn Little Friend June 23, 2021