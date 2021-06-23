Menu
Teresa Elaine Rector
Hickory High School
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Teresa Elaine Rector

Teresa Elaine Rector, 57, passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, June 11, 2021, after an eight-month courageous battle with cancer.

Teresa was born in Valdese, to Nancy Deitz Rector of Hickory, and the late Donald (Donnie) G. Rector. She was a graduate of Hickory High School and Catawba Valley Community College where she studied occupation therapy and earned a COTA degree. She worked in the medical field for 28 years in various agencies and her most recent employment was with Wellcare Home Health. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Everett C. Deitz; grandmother, Mabel Downey; and grandparents, Perline and Grant Rector.

In addition to her mother, Teresa is survived by her sister, Dana Rector of Hickory; aunt, Linda Rector of Hickory; uncle, David Snider of Roanoke, Va.; beloved canine companions, Ingrid and Diedrich; and all her adventure friends.

Teresa was always up for an adventure, whether it was hiking, biking, running, zip lines or skeet shooting. Teresa was an avid gardener and always had a beautiful yard and flowerbeds. She also loved spending time at the coast with her family and walks on the beach with her dogs.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22209.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Prayers up for Dana and her Mom. I have known Teresa for over 35 years. Met her through my Brother Kenneth. She was always so sweet and happy.
Apryl Haynes Bennster
Friend
June 24, 2021
Nancy and Dana, My heart goes out to you both. I don´t know what to say Goose was a very special friend. I have such good memories and we always had fun. Teresa was full of life even in school. I just sent her a text but she never told me she was sick. My heart hurts but she is in Gods hands and is in peace. May God bless you both and comfort you. You are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Goose
Brenda Marshburn Little
Friend
June 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Teresa´s family. I met Teresa through OT friends in Winston-Salem and remember her sweet and friendly personality. Her smile showed her genuine and caring spirit. Through her work, she made meaningful differences in the lives of so many people. What a wonderful gift from God!
Becky Finney
Friend
June 18, 2021
Well Care Health
June 16, 2021
