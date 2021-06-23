Teresa Elaine Rector
Teresa Elaine Rector, 57, passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, June 11, 2021, after an eight-month courageous battle with cancer.
Teresa was born in Valdese, to Nancy Deitz Rector of Hickory, and the late Donald (Donnie) G. Rector. She was a graduate of Hickory High School and Catawba Valley Community College where she studied occupation therapy and earned a COTA degree. She worked in the medical field for 28 years in various agencies and her most recent employment was with Wellcare Home Health. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Everett C. Deitz; grandmother, Mabel Downey; and grandparents, Perline and Grant Rector.
In addition to her mother, Teresa is survived by her sister, Dana Rector of Hickory; aunt, Linda Rector of Hickory; uncle, David Snider of Roanoke, Va.; beloved canine companions, Ingrid and Diedrich; and all her adventure friends.
Teresa was always up for an adventure, whether it was hiking, biking, running, zip lines or skeet shooting. Teresa was an avid gardener and always had a beautiful yard and flowerbeds. She also loved spending time at the coast with her family and walks on the beach with her dogs.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22209. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.