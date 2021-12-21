Terrie Jean NelsonDecember 19, 1947 - December 18, 2021Terrie Jean Nelson, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.Born Dec. 19, 1947, in Haleyville, Ala., she was the daughter of Underwood and Hazel Counts.After marrying her high school sweetheart, David, in 1969, they moved to Vermont, where Terrie graduated from The University of Vermont in 1972. In 1980, they moved to Hickory, where they raised their family. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife, who took pride in her family and home, always making the people around her feel loved and welcomed. Terrie loved spending countless hours with her grandchildren, playing games, doing arts and crafts, and reading with them. They were the joys of her life.Terrie was a passionate and successful artist, craftswoman, and gardener. She traveled to art shows throughout the Southeast to showcase and sell her beautiful baskets and paper cuttings. She became an avid watercolor painter with her art group at First Presbyterian Church. The friendships she made in this group were dear to her. Some of her favorite subjects to paint were what she loved in life; nature, flowers, birds, and occasionally her grandchildren! Every year, she looked forward to sending out copies of her hand-painted Christmas cards.An active member of Viewmont Baptist Church for 40 years, Terrie taught Sunday school to small children. Terrie and two other women were the founding members of the Hickory BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) Day women's class.She helped the Viewmont Baptist Church with landscape design and upkeep for the church. Many of the plants are still prospering today. She was a certified Master Gardener and passionate about flowers. She loved working in her own beautiful yard, tending to her flower beds, and was always willing to share her talents with the church, her friends and family.Our time with Terrie was too short but we are thankful that she was so generous with her precious and kind spirit. Her ability to always find the positive in life will live on though those fortunate enough to have been loved by her.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David L. Nelson; daughter, Elizabeth Nelson Brown and husband, William of Wilmington; son, Christopher Lee Nelson and wife, Kimberly of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren Lila, Stella, Finn, Kai, and Koli. She will also be missed by her brother, Tommy Counts; and all her loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends she considered family.A COVID-19 conscious service will be held at Viewmont Baptist Church to honor her life Thursday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. The service will also be streamed on the Viewmont Baptist YouTube channel.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, debt retirement program.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton