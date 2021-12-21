Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terrie Jean Nelson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Terrie Jean Nelson

December 19, 1947 - December 18, 2021

Terrie Jean Nelson, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Dec. 19, 1947, in Haleyville, Ala., she was the daughter of Underwood and Hazel Counts.

After marrying her high school sweetheart, David, in 1969, they moved to Vermont, where Terrie graduated from The University of Vermont in 1972. In 1980, they moved to Hickory, where they raised their family. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife, who took pride in her family and home, always making the people around her feel loved and welcomed. Terrie loved spending countless hours with her grandchildren, playing games, doing arts and crafts, and reading with them. They were the joys of her life.

Terrie was a passionate and successful artist, craftswoman, and gardener. She traveled to art shows throughout the Southeast to showcase and sell her beautiful baskets and paper cuttings. She became an avid watercolor painter with her art group at First Presbyterian Church. The friendships she made in this group were dear to her. Some of her favorite subjects to paint were what she loved in life; nature, flowers, birds, and occasionally her grandchildren! Every year, she looked forward to sending out copies of her hand-painted Christmas cards.

An active member of Viewmont Baptist Church for 40 years, Terrie taught Sunday school to small children. Terrie and two other women were the founding members of the Hickory BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) Day women's class.

She helped the Viewmont Baptist Church with landscape design and upkeep for the church. Many of the plants are still prospering today. She was a certified Master Gardener and passionate about flowers. She loved working in her own beautiful yard, tending to her flower beds, and was always willing to share her talents with the church, her friends and family.

Our time with Terrie was too short but we are thankful that she was so generous with her precious and kind spirit. Her ability to always find the positive in life will live on though those fortunate enough to have been loved by her.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David L. Nelson; daughter, Elizabeth Nelson Brown and husband, William of Wilmington; son, Christopher Lee Nelson and wife, Kimberly of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren Lila, Stella, Finn, Kai, and Koli. She will also be missed by her brother, Tommy Counts; and all her loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends she considered family.

A COVID-19 conscious service will be held at Viewmont Baptist Church to honor her life Thursday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. The service will also be streamed on the Viewmont Baptist YouTube channel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, debt retirement program.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Viewmont Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My prayers are with your entire family. Mrs. Nelson always had a smile on her face, always so pleasant. What a Blessing to know you both . `"Two Tall"...
Nikki L.
January 5, 2022
David, Kelly, and Cole Counts
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. May God give you strength in your time of need. I hope your memories of your sister bring you joy until you see her again someday. God bless you and your family.
Barbara Campbell
Friend
December 22, 2021
David, you and Terrie Jean were a perfectly matched set for these many years. We lift you both up in our prayers. Peace be with you and your family. Terry & Susan
Terry & Susan Christison
Friend
December 22, 2021
Sorry to hear about your wife´s passing. Will be praying for you
Archie Kimbrough
December 22, 2021
Terrie always had a smile and such a sweet kindness about her .. we should all learn from her. Heartfelt condolences to the family.
Diane Black
Friend
December 22, 2021
My heart felt sympathy and condolences to you and the family. Terrie was so sweet and always had a smile for everyone. May God give you peace and comfort during this sad time. Judy Rider
Judy Rider
Friend
December 21, 2021
The joy Terri brought to so many people will always be remembered. She willingly shared her talents to enhace the beauty of this world and lives of so many. She was loved and admired by all she met.
Anita Boshears Freund
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results