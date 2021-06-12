Menu
Terry Ray Hoyle
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Terry Ray Hoyle

October 16, 1955 - June 10, 2021

Terry Ray Hoyle, 65, of Catawba passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 16, 1955, in Catawba County, to the late D.H. "Pete" Hoyle and Sue Teague Hoyle. Terry was a member of Catawba United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Hamby and Judy Currie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Susan Spencer Hoyle; daughter, Sarah Cowell and husband, Tim, of Angier; sisters, Kathy Queen of Hickory and Pat Hollar of Newton; and grandchild, Easton Cowell.

A memorial service to celebrate Terry's life will be held Sunday, June 13, at 4:30 p.m., at the Hoyle's residence, 3120 Oxford School Rd., in Catawba. Pastor Jason Schafer will officiate. This is an outdoor service and the family asks that guests dress casually.

Memorials may be made to Catawba United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Catawba, NC 28609.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
Hoyle's residence
3120 Oxford School Rd., Catawba, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessings Susan and family!
Barbie Laney
June 12, 2021
