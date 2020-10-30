Terry Louis WalkerFebruary 21, 1971 - October 27, 2020Terry Louis Walker, 49, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.Born Feb. 21, 1971, he was the son of George Arthur Walker and Louise York Walker. Terry was an avid fisherman, a man of Christian faith with a sweet and humble spirit. He loved his family dearly and always carried a smile. He was always willing to help others, and lend a helping hand.He is survived by daughter, Addison Walker of Granite Falls; son, Andrew Louis Walker of Conover; sister, Janie Dellinger and husband, Jeff, of Hickory; two brothers, Arthur Walker and wife, Candy, of Hickory, and Tim Walker and wife, Debbie, of Bethlehem; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Daniel Walker and Josh Hinson.The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, prior to the service.