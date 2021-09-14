Menu
Terry E. Miller
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Terry E. Miller

July 3, 1955 - September 12, 2021

Terry E. Miller, 66, of Icard Rhodhiss Road in Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 3, 1955, in Catawba County, to the late Leroy and Dorothy Hall Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Bailey Miller.

Mr. Miller had worked at West Point Stevens, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include two daughters, Tiffany Gifford and husband, Michael, of Newton, and Elizabeth Maltry and husband, Joe, of Morganton; two brothers, Larry Miller of Hickory and James Miller of Connelly Springs; two sisters, Janice Whitner of Newton and Donna Young of Hickory; and seven grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Amelia Miller, Blake Miller, Laighton Maltry, Christian Maltry, Jorden Gifford and Nataleigh Maltry.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
