Terry E. MillerJuly 3, 1955 - September 12, 2021Terry E. Miller, 66, of Icard Rhodhiss Road in Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence.He was born July 3, 1955, in Catawba County, to the late Leroy and Dorothy Hall Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Bailey Miller.Mr. Miller had worked at West Point Stevens, and was a U.S. Army veteran.Survivors include two daughters, Tiffany Gifford and husband, Michael, of Newton, and Elizabeth Maltry and husband, Joe, of Morganton; two brothers, Larry Miller of Hickory and James Miller of Connelly Springs; two sisters, Janice Whitner of Newton and Donna Young of Hickory; and seven grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Amelia Miller, Blake Miller, Laighton Maltry, Christian Maltry, Jorden Gifford and Nataleigh Maltry.Memorial services will be held at a later date.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory