Terry Lee MillerJanuary 15, 1962 - March 5, 2021Terry Lee Miller, 59, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1962, in Catawba County, the son of the late Harvey Lee and Doris Jean Deal Miller.Terry retired from UPS with 30 years of service. He was a loving father and grandfather. Terry was an U.S. Army veteran, very patriotic, and an avid Trump supporter.Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Austin Miller, Adam Miller; daughters, Kristy Chapman (Jason), Alisa Miller; brothers, Greg Miller (Barbara), Douglas Miller (Carol); and grandchildren, Addison, Kadence, and Bristol Chapman.A graveside service with military rites will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Conover, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Conover