Terry Lee Miller
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Terry Lee Miller

January 15, 1962 - March 5, 2021

Terry Lee Miller, 59, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1962, in Catawba County, the son of the late Harvey Lee and Doris Jean Deal Miller.

Terry retired from UPS with 30 years of service. He was a loving father and grandfather. Terry was an U.S. Army veteran, very patriotic, and an avid Trump supporter.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Austin Miller, Adam Miller; daughters, Kristy Chapman (Jason), Alisa Miller; brothers, Greg Miller (Barbara), Douglas Miller (Carol); and grandchildren, Addison, Kadence, and Bristol Chapman.

A graveside service with military rites will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Conover, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery
Conover, NC
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hey where is Terry Lee Miller buried at he passed away march 5 2021 hickory off cool park road
Velda Collins
Friend
June 11, 2021
I never forget how I was their for me when I need a real friend and I'll always remember memories we shared it together as friends u will be missed .
Velda Collins
Friend
June 7, 2021
May Terry find peace and COMFORT from our LORD. Amen
Steven Fekete
Coworker
March 12, 2021
