Thelma Eckard Jarvis
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 14 2022
1:00p.m.
Mt Olive Lutheran Church
Thelma Eckard Jarvis

February 11, 1928 - April 12, 2022

Thelma Eckard Jarvis, 94, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her residence.

Born Feb. 11, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Samuel T. Eckard and Leola Hass Eckard.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of more than 75 years, Henry Jarvis; two brothers, Sam Eckard Jr. and wife, Mary and Harold Eckard and wife, Christine; and son-in-law, Harold Goldstein.

Thelma was a third generation, active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, where she served as the organist for 50 years and was a member of the Esther Circle Group. She graduated from Claremont Central High School in 1946 and spent her career as a medical assistant. She worked for the Women's Clinic with Dr. Fred Gachet for over 30 years.

Thelma and Henry took delight in dancing with the Hickory Nut Squares for many years and enjoyed spending time with their long-time friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Goldstein; and many loving nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The family is very grateful to Patti Nelson, Donna Kay and Alexis Piessel, and the nursing staff at Carolina Caring.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at Mt Olive Lutheran Church with Pastor Ryan Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or the Hickory Choral Society, 243 3rd Ave. NE, Suite 2N, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Service
1:00p.m.
Mt Olive Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
