Thelma Rast

March 9, 1925 - June 24, 2021

Thelma Rast, 96, of Columbia, S.C., went to her eternal home Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Born March 9, 1925, in Swansea, S.C., she was a daughter of Charles Lewis and Marie Jackson Rast. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Dr. Charles L. Rast Jr. (Rosalyn L. "Sis") of Columbia, S.C.; and sister, Peggy Sanders (James C.) of Beaufort, S.C.

Thelma was educated in the Swansea public schools and received a Bachelor of Music degree from Columbia College. She continued her education by receiving master's degrees from Peabody and Northwestern. She also studied for a year as a special student at Juilliard School of Music.

Music was of great importance to her and she devoted 47 years of teaching in the field at Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, as a professor of music and was awarded the Raymond M. Bost Distinguished Professor for Excellence in Teaching, Roediger Distinguished Professor, and the Servant of Christ Award, and was a professor emeritus. She touched many lives through the years at Lenoir-Rhyne and many of them were her students with whom she stayed in contact up until her passing.

Thelma was dedicated to growing and walking in her faith in Jesus Christ and she shared it with all whom she came in contact. She had a passion for helping and doing for others. She was a member of First United Church in Hickory, and Swansea United Methodist Church in Swansea. At both of these churches, she served in many activities and capacities.

In the community, Thelma served in the Hickory Music Club, Afternoon Music Club, Eau Claire Music Club, Morning Music Club and the Columbia College Alumnae, Arial Chapter.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished her for the caring and compassionate part she played in their lives. She will be greatly missed, but the imprint she left on their hearts will live forever.

A special thank you to the Laurel Crest Retirement Community and Laurel Crest Health Center, especially Cessandra Carter and the Lighthouse Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, in Melrose Cemetery in Swansea.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel of Columbia is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansea United Methodist Church or to Lenoir-Rhyne University School of Music.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Melrose Cemetery
Swansea, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss Rast was my piano teacher for many years from elementary school through high school. She was always so kind, even on the days when I had not practiced. I always looked forward to my lessons and know she taught me much more than piano and music theory. Our entire family loved her! She will be missed!
Stephanie Spainhour
November 12, 2021
Thelma was a true Southern lady! She was one of the most thoughtful people I have had the pleasure of knowing. I thoroughly enjoyed association with her through the years
Sara Freeman
Friend
July 9, 2021
To a beautiful lady musician who inspired all whom she taught and met. Very interested in all students and their programs of study. She was an inspiration! Love to her family, Janet Simpson Lampe
Janet Simpson Lampe
Friend
July 9, 2021
Miss Rast was my teacher at Lenoir-Rhyne College 1958-62. She taught me more than just music history or theory. She taught lessons of honesty and integrity and compassion. She was my friend as well as a sister in the LORD. We exchanged Christmas cards for many years and an occasional letter. She came to the Class of '62 50th reunion in 2012 and I was so happy to see her there. Next year will be our 60th reunion and she will not be there. I will miss her. I already do. GOD bless your memory, Miss Rast.
Rev. Marietta mith
School
July 6, 2021
Pauletta Washington
July 6, 2021
Thelma Rast meant a great deal to me as a teacher at L-R and, in later years, as a friend and long distance pen pal. Her excellent teaching and tenacious efforts on my behalf certainly made me a better musician. Being her friend made me a better person. I am so grateful to have known her.
Jane Taubert
School
July 5, 2021
Thelma Rast was a neighbor, sister in Christ and a dear friend. I grew up across the street from Miss Thelma and her mother Mrs. Marie. I have such fond memories of them both. Thelma was a devoted member to the church we both attended, Swansea UMC. We were all sad when she left the Swansea community but we've remained in close contact with her these past years. She was always so upbeat and positive when I talked to her and loved hearing news from her church and community. Condolences to all of her dear family that she cherished so much. She was a true example of a good and faithful servant.
LaDonna Smith
July 3, 2021
My sincere condolences. She was such a lovely person. She will be missed.
Peggy Culler
July 3, 2021
My Condolences to her Family. Ms. Thelma used to stop by the Columbia Star on a weekly basis when she was in town from Swansea. She was good friends with some family there. I've missed her and our conversations in the last few years. Very Sweet Lady.
Pam Clark
Friend
July 2, 2021
A very special lady. She is now making music in Heaven!
Jane Burrus
July 2, 2021
Thelma was always a very warm, friendly person. I was always happy to see her at Columbia College events. She too great interest and pleasure in her alma mater and always had a big warm-hearted smile. We often spoke about music and music students and she left a library of music scores, a few of which I now have in my possession. I see her name written on the cover of Brahms Piano Concerto #1, which I have lately begun learning, and I am fondly reminded of her.
Alan Weinberg
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results