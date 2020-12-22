Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Estelle Pitts Sigmon
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Thelma Estelle Pitts Sigmon

April 25, 1928 - December 20, 2020

Thelma Estelle Pitts Sigmon, 92, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Born April 25, 1928, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Edgar Pitts and Bertha Elizabeth Reese Pitts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters, Phyllis Fisher and Alice Faye Whitener; son, Clyde Louis Sigmon Jr.; and a grandson, Marcus Fisher.

Mrs. Sigmon was retired from Joan Fabric's. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with each and every one of them.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rick Sigmon; daughter, Cindy Brown; granddaughters, Savannah Brown, and Lori Cash all of Hickory; numerous other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Crump; and brother, Boyce Beard both of Hickory.

Mrs. Sigmon will lie-in-state from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Catawba Memorial Park.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for the loss of your mom right here at Christmas prayers for you and your family
Gary and Bernice Allen
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results