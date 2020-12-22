Thelma Estelle Pitts SigmonApril 25, 1928 - December 20, 2020Thelma Estelle Pitts Sigmon, 92, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her residence.Born April 25, 1928, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Edgar Pitts and Bertha Elizabeth Reese Pitts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters, Phyllis Fisher and Alice Faye Whitener; son, Clyde Louis Sigmon Jr.; and a grandson, Marcus Fisher.Mrs. Sigmon was retired from Joan Fabric's. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with each and every one of them.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rick Sigmon; daughter, Cindy Brown; granddaughters, Savannah Brown, and Lori Cash all of Hickory; numerous other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Crump; and brother, Boyce Beard both of Hickory.Mrs. Sigmon will lie-in-state from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Catawba Memorial Park.