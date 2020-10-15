Thelma SturgillFebruary 20, 1941 - October 13, 2020Thelma Bush Sturgill, 79, of Vale, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence.She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Inman, Va., to the late Elbert Martin "Bud" Bush and Ollie Elizabeth Clark Bush. Thelma was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Rutherford College. She enjoyed taking care of her family, working in her flower garden, cooking and spending time with her animals.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 12 brothers and sisters, Clercie Bush, Maxine Bentley, Lillian Short, Mildred Bush, Lorene Bush, Otis Bush, Elmer Bush, Earl Bush, June Bush, Robert Bush, Clyde Bush, and Eugene Bush.Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 63 years, S. Dallis Sturgill Sr. of the home; son, Summers Dallas Sturgill Jr. and wife, Gina, of Vale; daughter, Elizabeth Louise "Lady" Sturgill Lowman and husband, Phillip, of Vale; grandchildren, Leslie Anne "Annie Roo" Lowman, Emily "Emmy Lou" Lowman Noble (Bobby), Brandy Miranda "Brandy Poo" Sturgill, Haley "Haley Girl" Sturgill Myers (Houston); great-grandchildren, Jonathan Nathaniel King, Mason Alexander Noble and Fletcher Isaac Noble; and several nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Revs. Freddy Lindsey and Leonard Lindsey will officiate. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Dallas Sturgill Jr., Phillip Lowman, Bobby Noble, Jonathan King, Mason Noble, and Fletcher Noble.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Stroke Center-Forsyth Medical Center, 3333 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.