Thelma "Mimi" Wolf
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Thelma "Mimi" Wolf

February 1, 1924 - June 14, 2021

Thelma "Mimi" Wolf, 97, of Winston-Salem, was called home to be with her Lord Monday, June 14, 2021.

She was born Feb. 1, 1924, in Salem, Ill., to the late Anna and Raymond Behnke.

Thelma's greatest joy was spending time with her family. A woman of uncommon strength and positive attitude, she always put the needs of others first. She touched the lives of so many and left an unforgettable imprint on their hearts — a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her selflessness and the unconditional love she gave so freely.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Les Wolf; daughter, Jan (Wolf) Plott; brothers, Herman Behnke, Harold Behnke, Kenny Behnke, Raymond Behnke; and sister, Elaine Henley.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Wolf, David Wolf and wife, Shelia, Becky Kirby and Mike Noonan, Kim Houston and husband, Leonard, Cyndie Anderson and husband, Rod; granchildren, Katie (Kirby) Poegel and husband, Andy, Ashley Wolf, Zach Houston and wife, Ashley, Jordan (Anderson) Michel and husband, T.J., Lola Rose Anderson, Emily Plott, Aaron Plott and wife, Emma, and Josh Plott; and great-grandchildren, Reese Poegel, Hayden Poegel and Mia Michel.

A celebration of life service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy. in Winston-Salem, Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Tom Clocker officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd. in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's Lutheran School, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27013.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Silas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem

www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2415 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We truly send our condolences to the Wolfe Family!! I didn't know MiMi but we purchased the home that she loved and cherished, our family was blessed to have a home filled with such a warm welcoming spirit!!!
The Moore Family
August 4, 2021
Thoughts and prayers of comfort to all. Fond memories of Mrs. Wolf and all of the Wolf Family during the years at St. Stephens Church and school. Pamela Anderson Bowen.
Pamela Bowen
June 24, 2021
Wonderful man of God . Taught me the love .
Thetta Keller Laffon
June 23, 2021
Love, hugs and prayers to Debbie and all the Wolf family! So many cherished memories from my childhood at St Stephens MS, Hickory! God hold you all close and know you are in my prayers! Hold tight the memories!
Anna Carol Spencer
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew you guys from St Stephens Mo Synod. Your mom was the sweetest lady. I'm so glad you were able to have her this long. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Karen Killian LaFon
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies to her entire family.
Jean Compton
Other
June 22, 2021
