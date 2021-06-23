Thelma "Mimi" WolfFebruary 1, 1924 - June 14, 2021Thelma "Mimi" Wolf, 97, of Winston-Salem, was called home to be with her Lord Monday, June 14, 2021.She was born Feb. 1, 1924, in Salem, Ill., to the late Anna and Raymond Behnke.Thelma's greatest joy was spending time with her family. A woman of uncommon strength and positive attitude, she always put the needs of others first. She touched the lives of so many and left an unforgettable imprint on their hearts — a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her selflessness and the unconditional love she gave so freely.Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Les Wolf; daughter, Jan (Wolf) Plott; brothers, Herman Behnke, Harold Behnke, Kenny Behnke, Raymond Behnke; and sister, Elaine Henley.She is survived by her children, Deborah Wolf, David Wolf and wife, Shelia, Becky Kirby and Mike Noonan, Kim Houston and husband, Leonard, Cyndie Anderson and husband, Rod; granchildren, Katie (Kirby) Poegel and husband, Andy, Ashley Wolf, Zach Houston and wife, Ashley, Jordan (Anderson) Michel and husband, T.J., Lola Rose Anderson, Emily Plott, Aaron Plott and wife, Emma, and Josh Plott; and great-grandchildren, Reese Poegel, Hayden Poegel and Mia Michel.A celebration of life service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy. in Winston-Salem, Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Tom Clocker officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd. in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's Lutheran School, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27013.Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Silas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem