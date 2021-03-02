Theresa Mary Stroyek StoneJuly 6, 1942 - March 1, 2021Theresa Mary Stroyek Stone, 79, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence.She was born July 6, 1942, to the late Edward Stroyek and Mary Osmion Stroyek in Philadelphia, Pa.Theresa was a member of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Stone Sr., and a brother.Survivors include her son, Albert Stone Jr. and wife, Dorthea, of Hickory; daughter, Wanda Cranfill and husband, Ray, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Tiffany Bagley and husband, Timmy, of Adairsville, Ga., Jackie Harrison of Lenoir, Nolan Sisk of Hickory, Joseph Stone and wife, Makayla, of Hickory, and Christopher Stone and wife, Sara, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of cousins.Theresa will lie in state Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m., at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Jerry Robinson and Roger Webb. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.Hickory Funeral Home