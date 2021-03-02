Menu
Theresa Mary Stroyek Stone
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Theresa Mary Stroyek Stone

July 6, 1942 - March 1, 2021

Theresa Mary Stroyek Stone, 79, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born July 6, 1942, to the late Edward Stroyek and Mary Osmion Stroyek in Philadelphia, Pa.

Theresa was a member of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Stone Sr., and a brother.

Survivors include her son, Albert Stone Jr. and wife, Dorthea, of Hickory; daughter, Wanda Cranfill and husband, Ray, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Tiffany Bagley and husband, Timmy, of Adairsville, Ga., Jackie Harrison of Lenoir, Nolan Sisk of Hickory, Joseph Stone and wife, Makayla, of Hickory, and Christopher Stone and wife, Sara, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of cousins.

Theresa will lie in state Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m., at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Jerry Robinson and Roger Webb. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church
NC
Mar
4
Burial
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with. The family I remember Teresa from the old neighborhood where we grew up
Margie Clevenger
March 3, 2021
Theresa was a kind woman with a great heart and she was always smiling. She will be missed.
Melissa Groff
March 2, 2021
Theresa was a good friend. She rarely missed a week calling and checking on me, Sherry & Steve. She was the true epitome of a devout Christian who will be missed immensely. Rest easy sweet one. I will meet you in Heaven. My heartfelt prayers to the family.
Rosa Cantrell
March 2, 2021
We have been friends for years,and went places together with our friend Betty. Rest in Peace Theresa!
Jane Ingle
March 2, 2021
