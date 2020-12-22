Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Allen Barnard II
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Thomas Allen Barnard II

September 2, 1949 - December 20, 2020

Thomas Allen Barnard II, 71, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 2, 1949, to the late Thomas Allen Barnard and Margaret Louise Johnson Barnard.

Survivors include his wife, Nellie Sue Barnard of the home; daughter, Wendy Ann Pruitt and husband, Jerry, of Hickory; son, Mark Barnard and Orlando Warren of Newton; grandchildren, Brandi Zurcher, Perry Pruitt, Chelsea Gregory and husband, Dylan; great-grandchildren, Ansleigh Gregory, Delilah Gregory; special great-grandson, Zadyn; and brother, Steven Barnard of Hickory.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss but I was just wondering about when the celebration of life will be? You remember me as weasel. Call me at 8284469120 love to hear from you
Althea
December 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Tom was a fun hard working husband father grandfather and friend. We're going to miss his visits to our house in the mountains. Prayers of strength comfort love and peace for all of his family .We're here if you all need us. Love you Sue, Mark Wendy extended family. Love Betsy Tiny Joy Toby Joel
Betsy Arrington
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry for loss. Prayers for peace during this difficult time. Love to all of you.
Donna Rauschenberg
December 22, 2020
Our heaven above will receive a great man, Tommy was a wonderful neighbor and would do anything to help you..He will greatly be missed. RIP my friend.
Wanda English
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results