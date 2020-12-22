Thomas Allen Barnard II
September 2, 1949 - December 20, 2020
Thomas Allen Barnard II, 71, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 2, 1949, to the late Thomas Allen Barnard and Margaret Louise Johnson Barnard.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie Sue Barnard of the home; daughter, Wendy Ann Pruitt and husband, Jerry, of Hickory; son, Mark Barnard and Orlando Warren of Newton; grandchildren, Brandi Zurcher, Perry Pruitt, Chelsea Gregory and husband, Dylan; great-grandchildren, Ansleigh Gregory, Delilah Gregory; special great-grandson, Zadyn; and brother, Steven Barnard of Hickory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.