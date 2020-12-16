Thomas George LambertSeptember 21, 1940 - December 14, 2020Thomas George Lambert, 80, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence.Born Sept. 21, 1940, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Silas George Lambert and Helen Morrison Lambert.Mr. Lambert retired from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office after 30 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired Peace Officers Association.He was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, participating as Usher, Treasurer, Deacon and a member of the security team.Mr. Lambert had a love of Corvettes and was named a Kentucky Colonel.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Mt. View Baptist Church, with Pastor Cory Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow Friday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lorraine Hendrix Lambert of the home; daughters, Stephanie Lambert Wetzel and husband, David, of Claremont and Amanda Lambert Burgess and husband, Derrick, of Claremont; sons, Jason Mical Abernathy of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan Christopher Abernathy of Valdese; sister, Ann Matthews of Hickory; grandsons, Barrett Gene Stanley and wife, Marcia, of Buford, Ga., and Heath Garrett Stanley and wife, Taylor, of Lincolnton; great-grandsons, Braxton Stanley of Buford, Ga., and Wade Stanley of Lincolnton; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Stanley of Buford, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews and many friends.Memorials may be sent to Mt. View Baptist Church.