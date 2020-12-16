Menu
Thomas George Lambert
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Thomas George Lambert

September 21, 1940 - December 14, 2020

Thomas George Lambert, 80, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Born Sept. 21, 1940, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Silas George Lambert and Helen Morrison Lambert.

Mr. Lambert retired from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office after 30 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired Peace Officers Association.

He was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, participating as Usher, Treasurer, Deacon and a member of the security team.

Mr. Lambert had a love of Corvettes and was named a Kentucky Colonel.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Mt. View Baptist Church, with Pastor Cory Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow Friday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lorraine Hendrix Lambert of the home; daughters, Stephanie Lambert Wetzel and husband, David, of Claremont and Amanda Lambert Burgess and husband, Derrick, of Claremont; sons, Jason Mical Abernathy of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan Christopher Abernathy of Valdese; sister, Ann Matthews of Hickory; grandsons, Barrett Gene Stanley and wife, Marcia, of Buford, Ga., and Heath Garrett Stanley and wife, Taylor, of Lincolnton; great-grandsons, Braxton Stanley of Buford, Ga., and Wade Stanley of Lincolnton; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Stanley of Buford, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Memorials may be sent to Mt. View Baptist Church.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mt. View Baptist Church
NC
Dec
17
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mt. View Baptist Church
NC
Dec
18
Burial
3:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Lambert. Sherry Crose, Executive Director Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
Sherry Crose
December 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about Tommy. I enjoyed knowing and working with him through the years. He was always professional and personable, and a true public servant to the people of Catawba County. Condolences to the family.
Tom Lundy
December 18, 2020
A GREAT MAN DEDICATED TO SERVING HIS COMMUNITY. A JOB WELL DONE MY FRIEND.THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.
SONNY HALLMAN
December 17, 2020
Sincere condolences to Tommy´s family. Know him personally for decades and he will be missed. True professional as LEO and loved serving the community he called home. Tommy will continue his protecting and watching over us know as an angel in heaven. Rest In Peace now my friend.
Rodney Broome
December 16, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for you all. Capt Lambert was a unique person. Enjoyed working with him. Bless you all Trent & Kim Davis
Trent Davis
December 16, 2020
My condolences to your family. I loved and respected Captain Lambert. He was such a good man. He always had a smile and a kind word. He will be missed in this community.
Patricia Meredith, LCSW
December 16, 2020
I have known Tommy for at least 60 years. He was a fine man. He will be missed.
Dale Greeson
December 16, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Tommy. Our prayers to The Lambert family.
Brad /Kim Little
December 16, 2020
