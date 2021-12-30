Thomas "Tommy" Ira NailOctober 26, 1947 - December 28, 2021Known to family and friends as "Tommy," Thomas Ira Nail passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer.He was born in Sylacauga, Ala., to Louis Grady Nail, a veteran of World War II, and wife, Veva Ruth Rogers Nail Oct. 26, 1947. He grew up in Goodwater, Ala. He graduated from Goodwater High School in 1966, and enrolled at Auburn University in the fall of that year. He married Claudia Headley in the summer of 1967, after which the two of them returned to Auburn.Tommy and Claudia were first-generation college students who paid their way through school with scholarships, National Defense loans, and by working. By the time they graduated from Auburn in 1971, the Nails had two children. Fresh out of college, Tommy was hired as a cost accountant by Akwell Industries, Inc. in Dothan, Ala., where the family lived for eight years. Climbing the corporate ladder, Tommy was promoted to the New York City office of Akwell; and the family, now with three children, moved to Monmouth Beach, N.J. Within the corporate structure of Akwell, a division of G.D. Searle Pharmaceuticals, Tommy was promoted to CFO of Mars White Knight in Ozark, Ala.; and the family moved back to Alabama. Several job changes, promotions, and moves later, the family ended up in North Carolina with Tommy becoming president of Burke Mills, Inc. of Valdese. After traveling to many foreign countries in the line of work, Tommy became convinced that world travel was an education in its own right. He retired from Burke Mills in 2008, when Claudia retired from teaching.Tommy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Claudia Headley Nail; son, Thomas Edgar (Tom) Nail of Hickory; daughter, Louann Nail Bernstone of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Amy J. Nail of Cary; and three grandsons, of whom he was especially proud, Thomas Anthony Nail and Daniel Owen Nail, of Charlotte, and Nicholas Alexander Nail, who serves in the U.S. Air Force at Lakenheath A.F.B. in the United Kingdom.Services will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the lower building of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, with informal visitation from 2 to 3 p.m., and a service of sharing memories from 3 to 4 p.m. Masks are required to protect vulnerable family members.In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tommy's memory to one of these charities, the Hickory Soup Kitchen, 131 Main Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; Hickory Museum of Art, 243 3rd Ave., Hickory, NC 28601; the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603; or Hickory Music Factory, 1515 12th St. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.