Thomas ShookAugust 13, 1937 - November 27, 2020Thomas "Tommy" Frank Shook, 83, of Conover, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born August 13, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Thomas Leroy Shook and Blanche Lutz Shook. Tommy was a member of Mt. View Mennonite Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired from the furniture industry. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and camping.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Darryl Eugene Shook; and brother, Robert Shook.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Stroud Shook of the home; sons, Donald Shook and wife, Tammy, of Conover, Michael Shook and wife, Leticia, of Claremont, Darryl Shook and wife, Tammy Spencer, of Claremont; daughters, Pam Smith and husband, Tim, of Claremont, Lisa Presnell and husband, Randy, of Granite Falls; sister, Shirley Sigmon of Conover; grandchildren, Josh Shook, Jade Wrenn, Jessica Watts, Lecole Shook, Dylan Shook, Daniel Smith, Megan Berry, Heather Estes, Johnathon Presnell, Tiffany Dieso and Shanna Presnell; great-grandchildren, Chloe Shook, Tansley Shook, Colton Wrenn, Johnathon Jr. Watts, Brooklyn Smith, Blakeley Smith, Walker Lee Shook, John Luke Berry, Boone Berry, Saige Smith, Sophia Dieso, Landon Dieso and Riley Presnell.A service to celebrate Tommy's life will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Chuck Hostetter will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are, Daniel Smith, Josh Shook, Dylan Shook, Tyler Smith, Randy Presnell and Josh Berry.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.