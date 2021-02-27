Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Stock
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
Thomas Stock

February 27, 1971 - February 22, 2021

Thomas Stock, 49, born in Hickory, passed away peacefully at his home in Midlothian, Va., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Stock.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kelly Gleason Stock; sons, Patrick Stock and Ryan Stock; father, James Stock; siblings, Jeanne Gerhardt (Dave), Mary Parker (Bert), Joseph Stock (Lauren), Joanne Blough (Dave) and John Stock (Angela). To offer online condolences, go to www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

Woody Funeral Home

1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Kelly, I remember when you and Tom were dating. I was the receptionist at the time, he would call or come by on occasions, always cheerful and very kind. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Always keep the happy memories in your heart.
Iris Walker
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results