Thomas Stock
February 27, 1971 - February 22, 2021
Thomas Stock, 49, born in Hickory, passed away peacefully at his home in Midlothian, Va., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Stock.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kelly Gleason Stock; sons, Patrick Stock and Ryan Stock; father, James Stock; siblings, Jeanne Gerhardt (Dave), Mary Parker (Bert), Joseph Stock (Lauren), Joanne Blough (Dave) and John Stock (Angela). To offer online condolences, go to www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
Woody Funeral Home
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2021.