Thomas Karl Thies
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Thomas Karl Thies

July 3, 1954 - January 3, 2022

Thomas Karl Thies, 67, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Brian Center in Viewmont.

Born July 3, 1954, in Hickory, he was the son of the late George F. Thies and Clara Thies Brown. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" C. Thies.

Thomas graduated from Hickory High School in 1973, and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He received the 1990 Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. He is remembered for his love of music and his ability to provide in depth knowledge and interesting facts concerning his favorite performers.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, James "Jim" F. and Jean H. Thies of Fort Mill, S.C.; his nephew, Paul Schelechow of Raleigh; and his niece, Anna Pettus of Lake Wylie, S.C.

The family is especially grateful to the many friends that provided companionship, assistance, and great joy to Thomas during his lifetime.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2022.
Tommy was always dear to me. What a precious boy. Whenever I received an award in college he called. We thought he was the smartest boy in fifth grade when he could spell encyclopedia backwards before we could even spell it. Gave him a ride home numerous times. Will miss his sweet smile.
Debbie Spencer Munday
January 11, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful classmate. Tommy was always a kind and loving person. Always had a smile on his face. God has gained a special soul!
Sheila Edwards Sanders
School
January 6, 2022
I loved him. He was one of my earliest and most steadfast friends during my time in Hickory. We should all hope to be as good a person as he was. What a good family he had, too. All my love.
Paul Clark
January 6, 2022
I went to school with Tommy and always loved his genuine love and caring for everyone. Heaven has gained a wonderful soul. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Joanne Roseman Donley
School
January 6, 2022
