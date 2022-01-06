Thomas Karl Thies
July 3, 1954 - January 3, 2022
Thomas Karl Thies, 67, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Brian Center in Viewmont.
Born July 3, 1954, in Hickory, he was the son of the late George F. Thies and Clara Thies Brown. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" C. Thies.
Thomas graduated from Hickory High School in 1973, and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He received the 1990 Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. He is remembered for his love of music and his ability to provide in depth knowledge and interesting facts concerning his favorite performers.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, James "Jim" F. and Jean H. Thies of Fort Mill, S.C.; his nephew, Paul Schelechow of Raleigh; and his niece, Anna Pettus of Lake Wylie, S.C.
The family is especially grateful to the many friends that provided companionship, assistance, and great joy to Thomas during his lifetime.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2022.