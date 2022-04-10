Thomas "Tommy" Alan WhitenerJanuary 30, 1950 - April 8, 2022Thomas "Tommy" Alan Whitener, 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Jan. 30, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ned and Mary Jenkins Whitener. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Diane Bailey Whitener; second wife, Lisa Ann Lail Whitener; and three brothers.Tommy graduated from Hickory High School and was a member of Penelope Baptist Church. An award winning marksman, Tommy served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was a history buff and enjoyed Westerns, NASCAR, fishing, watching and playing golf, eating at the Snack Bar, and was a huge Duke basketball fan.Tommy was a total people person who had an infectious smile as well as a kind and loving personality. He was able to meet and help numerous families through his job in security, which he loved, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer W. Garrett and husband, Tim of Wake Forest and Emily Beth Whitener of Hickory; four grandchildren, Jason Garrett and wife, Ashley of Stem, Jack Garrett of Wake Forest, Chelsey G. Harward and husband, Drew of Durham and Jordan Dancy of Hickory; great-granddaughter, Teagan Garrett of Stem; and brother, Henry Bryan Whitener of Hickory. Tommy also leaves behind his beloved dog, Blue; and three cats.A celebration of his life may be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County.