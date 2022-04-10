Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Alan "Tommy" Whitener
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Thomas "Tommy" Alan Whitener

January 30, 1950 - April 8, 2022

Thomas "Tommy" Alan Whitener, 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Jan. 30, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ned and Mary Jenkins Whitener. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Diane Bailey Whitener; second wife, Lisa Ann Lail Whitener; and three brothers.

Tommy graduated from Hickory High School and was a member of Penelope Baptist Church. An award winning marksman, Tommy served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was a history buff and enjoyed Westerns, NASCAR, fishing, watching and playing golf, eating at the Snack Bar, and was a huge Duke basketball fan.

Tommy was a total people person who had an infectious smile as well as a kind and loving personality. He was able to meet and help numerous families through his job in security, which he loved, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer W. Garrett and husband, Tim of Wake Forest and Emily Beth Whitener of Hickory; four grandchildren, Jason Garrett and wife, Ashley of Stem, Jack Garrett of Wake Forest, Chelsey G. Harward and husband, Drew of Durham and Jordan Dancy of Hickory; great-granddaughter, Teagan Garrett of Stem; and brother, Henry Bryan Whitener of Hickory. Tommy also leaves behind his beloved dog, Blue; and three cats.

A celebration of his life may be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jennifer and Emily, the warmth of your father´s smile was like sunshine to many. You will be forever blessed by the memories of his loving care for his daughters. I am so sorry that he left you so soon. Prayers to you and your families.
MaryEllen Hansel Rhoney
April 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results