Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tiffany Rena Traylor
2000 - 2020
BORN
2000
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
Tiffany Rena Traylor

July 27, 2000 - December 10, 2020

Tiffany Rena Traylor, 20, of Conover, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

She was born July 27, 2000, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She is survived by a son, Dior Jordynn; mother, Chrystal Traylor; father, Randy Watts; sister, Keyara, Mya Salianna; brothers, Chris and Rahiem; grandparents, Salianna and Cecil; aunt, Angel; uncle, Cecil; and cousins, Jashawn, Nathan and Alyssa.

Tiffany was of the Christian faith and loved to make people laugh. She worked at Wendys and enjoyed driving and rapping. Her favorite saying was "Broken Crayons still color."

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2:30 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church cemetery, Hwy. 16, Conover NC.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Tiffany Traylor fund in care of Alexander Funeral Service, P.O. Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Alexander Funeral Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church cemetery
Hwy. 16, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy and sincere Condolences and prayers to the family during your time of grief.
Lisa Harris - Records Technician @ FCS
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I met her briefly,she had a beautiful soul.
Erica Danner
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results