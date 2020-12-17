Tiffany Rena TraylorJuly 27, 2000 - December 10, 2020Tiffany Rena Traylor, 20, of Conover, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.She was born July 27, 2000, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She is survived by a son, Dior Jordynn; mother, Chrystal Traylor; father, Randy Watts; sister, Keyara, Mya Salianna; brothers, Chris and Rahiem; grandparents, Salianna and Cecil; aunt, Angel; uncle, Cecil; and cousins, Jashawn, Nathan and Alyssa.Tiffany was of the Christian faith and loved to make people laugh. She worked at Wendys and enjoyed driving and rapping. Her favorite saying was "Broken Crayons still color."A graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2:30 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church cemetery, Hwy. 16, Conover NC.The family requests that memorials be made to the Tiffany Traylor fund in care of Alexander Funeral Service, P.O. Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.Alexander Funeral Service