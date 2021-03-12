Timmy Norman SmithNovember 19, 1938 - March 10, 2021Timmy Norman Smith, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining heath.Tim was born Nov. 19, 1938, a son of the late Lewis "Fisher" and Tess Heavner Smith. He was an upholsterer for many years at Crestline Furniture, before going into business for himself.Tim loved old cars and often drove his 61 Starliner to Myra's and Hildebran Cruise-Ins. He was a hard worker, but we are imagining now that he is on the river bank with his buddies, laughing and telling tales.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Betty Stamey Smith of the home; son, Michael Allen Smith of Valdese; and two daughters, Teresa Proctor and Carla Smith, both of Icard. Also surviving are the "Apples of his eye," his six grandchildren, Adam Proctor, Jessica Proctor, Tyler Smith, Matthew Smith, Peyton Smith, Quenton Smith; and great-grandchild, Ashlynn Throneburg.A graveside service for Timmy Smith will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Lail officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese. (Mask and Social Distancing are required)Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Burke Hospice and especially to Kristian Duckworth for her loving care given Tim for the last few months of his life.