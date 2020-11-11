Menu
Timothy Daniel Hollifield Sr.
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
Timothy Daniel Hollifield Sr.

March 30, 1969 - November 6, 2020

Timothy Daniel Hollifield Sr., 51, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 30, 1969, in Burke County, the son of the late Gerald Barnett Hollifield and Thelma Rae Beatty Hollified. He was employed as a fixer in the hosiery industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Hollifield Parsons.

He is survived by sons, Timothy Daniel Hollifield Jr., and fiancée, Angelia Small of Palos, Ill., Brandon T. Hollifield and Briasia White, of Hickory and Zachary Hollifield and Estefany Valdez, of Hickory; sister, Lisa Stephens and husband, Jerry, of Hickory; brothers, Gerald Hollifield and wife, Delores, of Nebo, Daryl Hollifield and wife, Lisa, of Taylorsville, Mark Hollifield and wife, Rosa, of Lenior, Joseph Hollifield and wife, Sarah, of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at River of Life Church in Valdese with Pastor Allen King officiating.

Memorials may be made to South Mountain Children and Family Services.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
