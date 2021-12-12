Menu
Timothy Ray Osborne
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Timothy Ray Osborne

October 10, 1950 - December 10, 2021

Timothy Ray Osborne, 71, of Hickory died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Oct. 10, 1950, he was the son of Paul Goodman Osborne and Patsy Stanley Osborne. He was owner operator of Professional Cleaners and Kolor Quick Photo and 20 years at Mountain View Fire Department serving as assistant Fire Chief. He was a pilot part-time for many years Corporate Aircraft and Pilot Service (CAPS). He was member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. Hickory Lodge 1654.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Raby Osborne of the home; daughter, Kim Miller and husband, Darrin, of Hickory; son, Jeff Osborne and wife, Sally, of Hickory; his mother, Patsy Stanley Osborne of Hickory; brothers, Bob Osborne of Charleston, S.C., and Patrick Osborne of Telluride, Colo.; two sisters, Paula Ford and husband, Dwight, of Georgetown, S.C., and Mary Ann Osborne and husband, Gary Schwenka, of Woodland Park, Colo.; four grandchildren, Kara Miller, Nathan Miller, Jack Osborne and Miles Osborne; and many nieces and nephews.

His father, Paul Goodman Osborne preceded him in death.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec.13, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory, with Pastor Paul Christy officiating. Burial will be private at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Monday at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
First United Methodist Church
NC
Dec
13
Funeral
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan We are so sorry to hear of Tim's passing. He was such a sweet man and always had a smile on his face. Just saw him last week as we were both dropping of cleaning at the same time. He will truly be missed. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayer during this difficult time. Barbara & Mike Cole
Barbara & Mike Cole
Friend
December 14, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. What a great man he was and always will be. God bless you all.
Trent & Kim Davis
Friend
December 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Tim I just found out about it or I would have been there if I can do anything just let me know
Charles Melton
December 13, 2021
To the family I am praying for you. I worked for Tim when I was young and he was the nice kind you never forget. I learned alot about life choices from him. Prayers
Tammy S Kirby
Friend
December 13, 2021
We are both sad to learn about Tim's passing. Susan, Aunt Patsy, Bob, Mary Ann, Patrick, Paula and Family we are remembering you in prayer. We are sorry that we're not able to be present at the services.
John and Deborah Taylor
Family
December 13, 2021
Although I did not have the pleasure of meeting Mr. Timothy Osborne, I do have the pleasure of working with his wonderful son, Jeff Osborne currently and for over 15 years at Jones Lang LaSalle. Knowing the wonderful, gracious, ethical, moral and family person Jeff is, I can only imagine the kind of person his father was to raise him that way. My heartfelt sympathy and condolence go out to the entire Osborne Family at this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Chuck Barnard
Family
December 13, 2021
Susan, Kim, Jeff, and to all of Tim's family and friends, my deepest sympathy to you all. Tim was a fine man, husband, father, and grand-father, and he is going to be missed by many. May it be of great comfort to you all that he is with our Lord today in Paradise, and that we will all see him again in time. God Bless you, Tim, and the Osborne Family and friends.
Robbie A. Sherrill
Friend
December 13, 2021
My sympathies and condolences to the entire Osborne family. Tim was my very first boss and forever changed my life. He taught me many life lessons I still adhere to today. Love and prayers. He will be missed.
Jason Essenberg
Friend
December 13, 2021
With deepest sympathy in the earthly passing of Tim, but believing he is in heaven free of pain and sorrow. I taught Kim and Jeff in the second grade, Darrin is the nephew of my cousin, Martha Teague, and I watched Sally grow up in church. so It's a small small world!
RachelPrice
Friend
December 12, 2021
Our prayers are with your family.
Catawba Country Club Tennis
Other
December 12, 2021
So sad to here this news. We are out of town and read the news on Elks email. We´ll miss his smiling face and kindness.
Brenda Wronek & Charlie Self
Other
December 12, 2021
So sad to hear this. Tim was a great friend and fellow firefighter. RIP sir job well done.
Chad Lackey
Friend
December 12, 2021
Susan, I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Tim. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. My sympathies to you.
Pam Propst
December 12, 2021
So sorry to here about Tim ,thoughts and prayers for your entire family
Tim Goolsby. The boat man
December 12, 2021
My favorite memory of Tim is all the great times we spent at the lake
JOYCE LAIL
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results