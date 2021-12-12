Timothy Ray OsborneOctober 10, 1950 - December 10, 2021Timothy Ray Osborne, 71, of Hickory died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born Oct. 10, 1950, he was the son of Paul Goodman Osborne and Patsy Stanley Osborne. He was owner operator of Professional Cleaners and Kolor Quick Photo and 20 years at Mountain View Fire Department serving as assistant Fire Chief. He was a pilot part-time for many years Corporate Aircraft and Pilot Service (CAPS). He was member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. Hickory Lodge 1654.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Raby Osborne of the home; daughter, Kim Miller and husband, Darrin, of Hickory; son, Jeff Osborne and wife, Sally, of Hickory; his mother, Patsy Stanley Osborne of Hickory; brothers, Bob Osborne of Charleston, S.C., and Patrick Osborne of Telluride, Colo.; two sisters, Paula Ford and husband, Dwight, of Georgetown, S.C., and Mary Ann Osborne and husband, Gary Schwenka, of Woodland Park, Colo.; four grandchildren, Kara Miller, Nathan Miller, Jack Osborne and Miles Osborne; and many nieces and nephews.His father, Paul Goodman Osborne preceded him in death.The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec.13, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory, with Pastor Paul Christy officiating. Burial will be private at Catawba Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Monday at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.