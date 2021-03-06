Menu
Timothy "Tim" Richhart
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Timothy "Tim" Richhart

February 6, 1967 - February 24, 2021

Timothy "Tim" Verl Richhart, 54, of Odenville, Ala., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

He was born Feb. 6, 1967, in Middlesex, N.J., to Russell Teddy Richhart of Hickory and the late Elizabeth Ann Eveland Richhart. Tim was raised in Hickory and graduated from Hickory High School in June 1986. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in July of 1987. Tim served honorably as a Gunnery Battalion Sergeant in the Marines, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and retiring in 2007, after 20 years of service. During his time of service he participated in Desert Storm, Desert Shield, and Operation Iraqi Freedom and was honored with numerous awards including the Honorable Award of Saint Barbara, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Certificate of Commendation and Meritorious Award among others. After his discharge, he was employed with Homeland Vinyl in Birmingham, Ala., as a machinist.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Russell Teddy Richhart of Hickory; sister, Marguerite Watkins of Hickory; and nephews, Joshua Watkins of Mt. Holly and Joseph Watkins of Hickory.

A graveside service with military honors by American Legion Post 544 and Marine Corps to celebrate Tim's life will be held Monday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Chaplain John Roller will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 US Highway 70 SW, Hickory, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just saw this today in the paper... So sorry for your loss.. Tim was a good man.
Penny Davis
March 16, 2021
