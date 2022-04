It's hard to find the words to those that have carved a place in your heart. The family that you have spent the better part of your growing up years with know matter the distance and the changing of our lives there are those you will always Love and the Bradshaw family is one of them. I'm so sorrow that yet another beautiful soul has been taken and I do mean beautiful soul. My Love,prayers of peace be with you in the healing of broken hearts ,Gods Love to guide and help us to be strong to overcome in our journey on this earth. My thoughts and prayers to all. Love Terry

Terry Cook Friend December 27, 2021