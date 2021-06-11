Menu
Tommie K. Johnson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Tommie K. Johnson

August 3, 1938 - May 12, 2021

Tommie K. Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Wells Point Lodge in Pflugerville, Texas.

Tommie was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Conover, to the late Samuel and Hattie Kimball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Renee McCorkle, Regina Brooks; sister, Elaine Millsap; and previous spouses, Jack Neal Brooks and Roy Johnson.

Tommie was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and retired from Merchants Distributors, INC., in Hickory, and longtime residence of Catawba County until moving to Austin, Texas, to be with her daughter, Revonda Brooks in 2013.

Tommie is survived by her daughter, Revonda Brooks of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brandon Lynch, Christina Lynch, Charise Lynch, Keith Lynch, Sierra Lynch, Carlton Lynch, Dennis McCorkle, and Brittany McCorkle; four great-grandchildren; and four surviving siblings of Catawba County, Vivian Mc-Haney, Sandra Peoples Carson, Nancy Jones, and James D. Kimball.

A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m., CST Saturday, June 12, in Austin, Texas.

If you wish to send cards or flowers, please send them to Revonda Brooks, 1908 Lobelia Dr., Cedar Park, TX 78613.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
Sincere sympathy to the Kimball Brooks and Johnson family from the Dowd family. Thoughts and pray with you.
Shirley D Allen
Friend
June 11, 2021
