Tony L. Maynard
July 14, 1946 - November 10, 2020
Tony L. Maynard, 74, of Denver, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Tony was born July 14, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late John and Daisy Stillwell Maynard. He was a Purple Heart Vietnam War veteran, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He returned from service and began his career in sales, working for Southern Life Insurance Company and later moved into the food service industry, working for Proctor and Gamble, Rogers American Food Brokers. He became co-owner in Pilot Brokerage Company and later formed his own food brokerage business. Tony was a loving husband, father and Pappy, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Teddy Elmore, Bobby Jack, John Ralph, and Alfred Franklin Maynard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Rita Ragan Maynard; sons, Mark Maynard of Maiden, Kurt Maynard of Lincolnton, and Douglas Middleswarth and wife, Amber, of Denver; granddaughters, Allie and Lylah Middleswarth of Denver; brother, James Douglas Maynard of Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Maynard officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2020.