Tony Allen Woodie
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Tony Allen Woodie

The family of Tony Allen Woodie, 66, of Lenoir, sadly announces his death Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, after a lengthy period of declining health.

He will be greatly missed by his daughters, affectionately known as "Mouse" and "Ringtail," Christina Elizabeth Woodie McCoun and husband, Jared and Victoria Anne Woodie Davis and husband, Kenny; stepson, William Douglas Weaver; brother, Daniel Wayne Woodie and wife, Janice; and sisters, Brenda Woodie Penley and husband, Rick and Sandra Woodie Nelson and husband, Neil.

The funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Rev. Cody Shew. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E. , Lenoir, NC
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E. , Lenoir, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest High Tony! I will forever remember you singing, "Whiter Shade of Pale" at the bowling alley oh so many years ago. God speed....
Marty W Little.
Other
October 2, 2021
