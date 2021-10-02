Tony Allen WoodieThe family of Tony Allen Woodie, 66, of Lenoir, sadly announces his death Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, after a lengthy period of declining health.He will be greatly missed by his daughters, affectionately known as "Mouse" and "Ringtail," Christina Elizabeth Woodie McCoun and husband, Jared and Victoria Anne Woodie Davis and husband, Kenny; stepson, William Douglas Weaver; brother, Daniel Wayne Woodie and wife, Janice; and sisters, Brenda Woodie Penley and husband, Rick and Sandra Woodie Nelson and husband, Neil.The funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Rev. Cody Shew. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory