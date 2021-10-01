Travis Fitzpatrick
September 15, 1980 -
September 19, 2021
Travis K. Fitzpatrick, 41, passed away of cardiac arrest Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home in Charleston, S.C. He is survived by his loving children, Tyler David Fitzpatrick, Rachel Nicole Fitzpatrick, and Zayne Cole Fitzpatrick; mother, Nina Sides Fitzpatrick; brother, Parker Campbell Fitzpatrick; nephew, Parker J. Fitzpatrick; and niece, Hayleigh M. Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by his father, David Campbell Fitzpatrick. A celebration of Travis' life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Mount Pleasant U.M.C., 4136 Mt. Pleasant Rd. in Sherrills Ford. A visitation will be prior to and after the service. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Tri-County Cremation Centerwww.tri-countycremation.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2021.