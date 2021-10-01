Menu
Travis Fitzpatrick
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
Travis Fitzpatrick

September 15, 1980 -

September 19, 2021

Travis K. Fitzpatrick, 41, passed away of cardiac arrest Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home in Charleston, S.C. He is survived by his loving children, Tyler David Fitzpatrick, Rachel Nicole Fitzpatrick, and Zayne Cole Fitzpatrick; mother, Nina Sides Fitzpatrick; brother, Parker Campbell Fitzpatrick; nephew, Parker J. Fitzpatrick; and niece, Hayleigh M. Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by his father, David Campbell Fitzpatrick. A celebration of Travis' life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Mount Pleasant U.M.C., 4136 Mt. Pleasant Rd. in Sherrills Ford. A visitation will be prior to and after the service. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Tri-County Cremation Center

www.tri-countycremation.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant U.M.C.
4136 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Travis you were always such a sweetheart. Prayers for your family
Christina Dills
October 1, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 1, 2021
