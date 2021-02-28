Menu
Troy Faust
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Troy Faust

July 30, 1994 - February 24, 2021

Troy Michael Faust, 26, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born July 30, 1994, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Steven Faust Sr. and Denise Page Guthrie. Troy was a 2013 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and employed as a salesman with R.E. Michel Company in Hickory. He enjoyed bowling, getting tattoos and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Troy was an organ donor, even in the after-life, thinking of others as he always did. He never met a stranger or someone he didn't like and was always taking care of others.

Troy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles W. Page and Linda S. Bossert; paternal grandparents, Charles R. Faust Sr. and JoAn L. Lilly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jason and Denise Page Guthrie of Conover, and Steven Faust Sr. of Harrisburg, Pa.; grandparents, Bill Bossert of Mifflintown, Pa., and Kathy Page of Camp Hill, Pa.; brothers, Joshua Page and wife, Amber, of Conover and Bugg Faust of Hershey, Pa.; sisters, Brandie Trouille and husband, Corey, of Maiden and Kendra Hanner and husband, Mike, of Charlotte; aunts, Karen Benson and husband, Jim, and Lorie Seifert and husband, Ray; uncles, Chuck Faust and wife, Gwyn, and Terry Faust; nieces, Gia Page, Marcee and Brynley Trouille, Arabella Smids and Kaylin Hall; nephews, Anthony Rhodes, Zayden and Gage Smids and Dash Hall; and beloved pet, Tyson.

A service to celebrate Troy's life will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 1 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mothers against Drunk Driving, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irvin, TX 75062.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
11:45p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church
5965 Springs Rd., Conover, NC
Mar
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church
5965 Springs Rd., Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were in shock when we heard the news. Troy was our son Aaron's first buddy when we lived right behind you in Harrisburg. So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with all of you.
Rob & Margo Stiem
March 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you all. God's comfort and healing. Trent Davis & family
Trent Davis
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace with his grandparents. Sending prayers for the whole family. Love to all.
Sandy Pierce
February 28, 2021
