Troy FaustJuly 30, 1994 - February 24, 2021Troy Michael Faust, 26, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident.He was born July 30, 1994, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Steven Faust Sr. and Denise Page Guthrie. Troy was a 2013 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and employed as a salesman with R.E. Michel Company in Hickory. He enjoyed bowling, getting tattoos and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Troy was an organ donor, even in the after-life, thinking of others as he always did. He never met a stranger or someone he didn't like and was always taking care of others.Troy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles W. Page and Linda S. Bossert; paternal grandparents, Charles R. Faust Sr. and JoAn L. Lilly.Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jason and Denise Page Guthrie of Conover, and Steven Faust Sr. of Harrisburg, Pa.; grandparents, Bill Bossert of Mifflintown, Pa., and Kathy Page of Camp Hill, Pa.; brothers, Joshua Page and wife, Amber, of Conover and Bugg Faust of Hershey, Pa.; sisters, Brandie Trouille and husband, Corey, of Maiden and Kendra Hanner and husband, Mike, of Charlotte; aunts, Karen Benson and husband, Jim, and Lorie Seifert and husband, Ray; uncles, Chuck Faust and wife, Gwyn, and Terry Faust; nieces, Gia Page, Marcee and Brynley Trouille, Arabella Smids and Kaylin Hall; nephews, Anthony Rhodes, Zayden and Gage Smids and Dash Hall; and beloved pet, Tyson.A service to celebrate Troy's life will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 1 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Mothers against Drunk Driving, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irvin, TX 75062.